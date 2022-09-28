Afternoon Update from What'sUpNewp: Sept. 28
Panera Bread closes in Newport; Save The Bay's ED retiring; What’s Up interview: Ali McGuirk
Good Afternoon,
Here’s a look at the latest headlines from What’sUpNewp and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this week;
As always, thanks for reading and for your ongoing support,
~ Ryan Belmore | Owner & Publisher, What’sUpNewp

The Latest from What’sUpNewp
Belichick: Hoyer will start if Jones can’t play vs. Packers
DEM stocking 24 waterways with trout ahead of Columbus Day weekend
Save The Bay’s executive director to retire in 2023
Panera Bread permanently closes Newport location
What’s Up interview: Ali McGuirk, releasing new album and playing Askew in Providence Sept. 30
Governor McKee, Rhode Island Department of Housing, Amos House seek to build on success of ‘Landlord Challenge’ ahead of winter months
50 space terms for understanding the universe
Free daffodil bulbs will be given away in October
Orioles waste 4 homers in 13-9 loss to slumping Red Sox
Newport School Superintendent Jermain joins What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Wednesday
Gerry Goldstein: A royal burial on our own Aquidneck Island
Recent Local Obituaries
What’s Up This Week
What’s Up this week: Sept. 26 – Oct. 2
Here’s what’s on the docket for Newport City Council’s September 28 meeting
What’s Up Interview: Piff the Magic Dragon coming to The Vets September 29
Preservation Society’s Fall Programs begin Sept. 30; Gilded Age Lecture Series continues
Hocus Pocus 2 premiers on Disney+ on September 30
Bridge To Fitness will permanently close on September 30
The Cowsills announce first new album in 30 Years “Rhythm of The World” out September 30
October is Rhode Island Archaeology Month
What’s Up Interview: Singer-songwriter Dar Williams, playing Greenwich Odeum Oct. 1
Tickets now on sale for the Norman Bird Sanctuary’s annual Harvest Fair
Greenwich Odeum to Celebrate John Lennon’s 82nd Birthday Sunday, Oct. 2
Fall Cruise Ship schedule updated
