The Latest from What’sUpNewp

Belichick: Hoyer will start if Jones can’t play vs. Packers

DEM stocking 24 waterways with trout ahead of Columbus Day weekend

Save The Bay’s executive director to retire in 2023

Panera Bread permanently closes Newport location

What’s Up interview: Ali McGuirk, releasing new album and playing Askew in Providence Sept. 30

Governor McKee, Rhode Island Department of Housing, Amos House seek to build on success of ‘Landlord Challenge’ ahead of winter months

50 space terms for understanding the universe

Free daffodil bulbs will be given away in October

Orioles waste 4 homers in 13-9 loss to slumping Red Sox

Newport School Superintendent Jermain joins What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Wednesday

Gerry Goldstein: A royal burial on our own Aquidneck Island

Recent Local Obituaries

What’s Up This Week

What’s Up this week: Sept. 26 – Oct. 2

Here’s what’s on the docket for Newport City Council’s September 28 meeting

What’s Up Interview: Piff the Magic Dragon coming to The Vets September 29

Preservation Society’s Fall Programs begin Sept. 30; Gilded Age Lecture Series continues

Hocus Pocus 2 premiers on Disney+ on September 30

Bridge To Fitness will permanently close on September 30

The Cowsills announce first new album in 30 Years “Rhythm of The World” out September 30

October is Rhode Island Archaeology Month

What’s Up Interview: Singer-songwriter Dar Williams, playing Greenwich Odeum Oct. 1

Tickets now on sale for the Norman Bird Sanctuary’s annual Harvest Fair

Greenwich Odeum to Celebrate John Lennon’s 82nd Birthday Sunday, Oct. 2

Fall Cruise Ship schedule updated