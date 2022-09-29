Afternoon Update from What'sUpNewp: Sept. 29
Good Afternoon,
Here’s a look at the latest headlines from What’sUpNewp and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend;
As always, thanks for reading and for your ongoing support,
~ Ryan Belmore | Owner & Publisher, What’sUpNewp
Have a question, tip, or story idea? I love hearing from readers and supporters! It’s as simple as hitting reply or emailing ryan@whatsupnewp.com to get in touch with me.
The Latest from What’sUpNewp
Dozens of local candidates will join What’sUpNewp for a one-on-one conversation in October
Rhode Island Startup Week events coming to Innovate Newport
Weather forecast for Newport County
Newport Classical will present two concerts in October
RISCA awards 122 grants to arts and culture organizations, individual artists, artists in healthcare
Arts and cultural organizations of color can apply for $30,000 capacity-building grants
Pats’ visit to Lambeau offers rare Rodgers-Belichick matchup
‘Six Picks’ Events: What to do in RI this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 2)
Newport Playhouse to host The Malpass Brothers on Oct. 21
RIPTA will temporarily reduce service statewide due to workforce shortage
What’s Up this weekend: Sept. 30 – Oct. 2
The Ocean Race and Warner Bros. Discovery team up in a ground-breaking production, live coverage and distribution partnership
Orioles shut down by Rich Hill in 3-1 loss to Red Sox
RIDOT opening new Route 138 Extension in Newport on October 6
Councilor Fuerte endorses Xay for Newport City Council At-Large
Newport Art Museum announces a call for Volunteer Museum Docents
Points of Departure: Island Moving Company adds preview performance of its season opening production
What’s Up This Weekend
What’s Up Interview: Piff the Magic Dragon coming to The Vets September 29
Preservation Society’s Fall Programs begin Sept. 30; Gilded Age Lecture Series continues
Hocus Pocus 2 premiers on Disney+ on September 30
Bridge To Fitness will permanently close on September 30
The Cowsills announce first new album in 30 Years “Rhythm of The World” out September 30
October is Rhode Island Archaeology Month
What’s Up Interview: Singer-songwriter Dar Williams, playing Greenwich Odeum Oct. 1
Tickets now on sale for the Norman Bird Sanctuary’s annual Harvest Fair
Greenwich Odeum to Celebrate John Lennon’s 82nd Birthday Sunday, Oct. 2
Fall Cruise Ship schedule updated
