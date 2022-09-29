Good Afternoon,

Dozens of local candidates will join What’sUpNewp for a one-on-one conversation in October

Rhode Island Startup Week events coming to Innovate Newport

Weather forecast for Newport County

Newport Classical will present two concerts in October

RISCA awards 122 grants to arts and culture organizations, individual artists, artists in healthcare

Arts and cultural organizations of color can apply for $30,000 capacity-building grants

Pats’ visit to Lambeau offers rare Rodgers-Belichick matchup

‘Six Picks’ Events: What to do in RI this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 2)

Newport Playhouse to host The Malpass Brothers on Oct. 21

RIPTA will temporarily reduce service statewide due to workforce shortage

What’s Up this weekend: Sept. 30 – Oct. 2

The Ocean Race and Warner Bros. Discovery team up in a ground-breaking production, live coverage and distribution partnership

Orioles shut down by Rich Hill in 3-1 loss to Red Sox

RIDOT opening new Route 138 Extension in Newport on October 6

Councilor Fuerte endorses Xay for Newport City Council At-Large

Newport Art Museum announces a call for Volunteer Museum Docents

Points of Departure: Island Moving Company adds preview performance of its season opening production

Recent Local Obituaries

What’s Up Interview: Piff the Magic Dragon coming to The Vets September 29

Preservation Society’s Fall Programs begin Sept. 30; Gilded Age Lecture Series continues

Hocus Pocus 2 premiers on Disney+ on September 30

Bridge To Fitness will permanently close on September 30

The Cowsills announce first new album in 30 Years “Rhythm of The World” out September 30

October is Rhode Island Archaeology Month

What’s Up Interview: Singer-songwriter Dar Williams, playing Greenwich Odeum Oct. 1

Tickets now on sale for the Norman Bird Sanctuary’s annual Harvest Fair

Greenwich Odeum to Celebrate John Lennon’s 82nd Birthday Sunday, Oct. 2

Fall Cruise Ship schedule updated