✨ Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at 100+ job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area.
🐕 Are you looking to add some serious wiggle to your life? Bet you never thought you’d hear the words serious & wiggle used in the same sentence in your lifetime, but here we are. Meet your new best friend, Baxter– this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!
🎵 The Smile made their American debut at The Vets last night before a sold-out crowd of over 2000 fans. For those not in the know, The Smile are an English rock band made up of Radiohead members Thom Yorke on vocals, guitar, and keys, and Jonny Greenwood on bass, guitar, and keys along with drummer Tom Skinner (not a member of Radiohead). Recap & Photo Gallery
❤️ Giusto’s annual Buy One, Give one is back. For every lasagna purchased from Giusto through December 23, they will donate one to the MLK Center. Last year they donated 50 lasagnas. Each lasagna is $75 and serves 6 - 8 people. You can choose bolognese with pepperoni or vegetarian with mushroom Sugo finto. More Info
🚮 Starting Dec. 5, Middletown is swapping collection days with its Monday and Thursday routes for those who participate in the town’s “Pay As You Throw” refuse and recycling program.
🌬️ PBN reports that Mayflower Wind financial concerns might affect R.I. cable burial application.
✈️ Breeze Airlines is adding service from T.F. Green to Raleigh-Durham and T.F. Green to New Orleans on February 17.
👉 Following Newport City Council-elect’s caucus tonight, we should have a better idea of who will serve as the City of Newport’s next Chair/Mayor and Vice Chair. We’ll bring you updates as soon as we can.
📺 Xay Khamsyvoravong, the top vote-getter for Newport City Council At-Large, will join What’sUpNewp for a one-on-one conversation on Friday at 4 pm. We’ll chat about his campaign, what he hopes to accomplish on the council, and more! Tune on in live or watch anytime afterward on whatsupnewp.com.
