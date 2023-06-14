Celebrations in Newport, Providence and beyond

This week, we take a trip down Thames Street to highlight 21 Simmons Street; a classic 3-bed, 1.5-bath Newport Cottage located in the desirable Fifth Ward neighborhood.

Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 2 pm on Thursday, June 15.

“Meet Skully! He’s an active pup who’d make a great running buddy, jogging partner or fetching friend”

Summer Outdoor Concert Series will feature nationally and globally recognized musicians

Major Changes Include Seasonal Service Startups and Service Expansion

The home team won in the VO65 class, while all the sailors prepare for final race to Genova starting on Thursday…

Gov. Dan McKee issued a disaster declaration on Tuesday that will allow the state Department of Transportation to apply for $10 million in emergency relief funds from the Federal Highway Administration.

Payne founded Ocean Alliance in 1971 to advocate for the protection of whales and dolphins. The organization operates to this day in Gloucester, Massachusetts.

The Amica Newport Marathon joins a shortlist of 50 races chosen by runners from coast to coast that, year after year, impress and delight participants in a variety of categories, from race organization to scenery to event giveaways and more.

The Ocean Race has partnered with the Mirpuri Foundation to honour the rich and engaging history of the event.

Vineyards and apple orchards across the Northeast are still gauging damage from a late-season frost in May that wiped out a third to most of the crop for some growers who say it’s the worst frost damage they have ever seen.

On Tap Today: Live From The Loading Dock presents Kera Washington & Kalfou Featuring Beck Bass, Aquidneck Growers Market, and more.

Strawberry Fest, Ricki Lee Jones, Cars & Coffee at Fort Adams, Father’s Day Clambake, and much more.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

