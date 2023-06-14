Afternoon Update from What'sUpNewp
‘Six Picks’ 2023 Pride Events in Rhode Island | Mayor Xay to join What’sUpNewp for a WUN-ON-ONE conversation | Rhode Island seeks federal funds to fix iconic Newport Cliff Walk
‘Six Picks’ 2023 Pride Events in Rhode Island
Celebrations in Newport, Providence and beyond
On the Market – A classic Fifth Ward cottage: 21 Simmons Street, Newport
This week, we take a trip down Thames Street to highlight 21 Simmons Street; a classic 3-bed, 1.5-bath Newport Cottage located in the desirable Fifth Ward neighborhood.
Mayor Xay to join What’sUpNewp for a WUN-ON-ONE conversation on June 15
Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 2 pm on Thursday, June 15.
Adoptable Dog of the Week: Skully
“Meet Skully! He’s an active pup who’d make a great running buddy, jogging partner or fetching friend”
Norman Bird Sanctuary and Newport Live swing into the season with the Summer Outdoor Concert Series
Summer Outdoor Concert Series will feature nationally and globally recognized musicians
RIPTA’S Summer Service Changes to take effect on June 17
Major Changes Include Seasonal Service Startups and Service Expansion
The Ocean Race: Team JAJO wins the VO65 In Port Race The Hague – both fleets ready for The Grand Finale in Genova
The home team won in the VO65 class, while all the sailors prepare for final race to Genova starting on Thursday…
Rhode Island seeks federal funds to fix iconic Newport Cliff Walk
Gov. Dan McKee issued a disaster declaration on Tuesday that will allow the state Department of Transportation to apply for $10 million in emergency relief funds from the Federal Highway Administration.
Roger Payne, scientist who discovered whales can sing, dies at 88
Payne founded Ocean Alliance in 1971 to advocate for the protection of whales and dolphins. The organization operates to this day in Gloucester, Massachusetts.
Amica Newport Marathon named Top Marathon in Rhode Island for fifth year in a row
The Amica Newport Marathon joins a shortlist of 50 races chosen by runners from coast to coast that, year after year, impress and delight participants in a variety of categories, from race organization to scenery to event giveaways and more.
The Mirpuri Foundation celebrates the heritage of The Ocean Race
The Ocean Race has partnered with the Mirpuri Foundation to honour the rich and engaging history of the event.
Federal assistance sought for northeastern vineyards, orchards hit by late frost
Vineyards and apple orchards across the Northeast are still gauging damage from a late-season frost in May that wiped out a third to most of the crop for some growers who say it’s the worst frost damage they have ever seen.
What’s Up Today: Wednesday, June 14
On Tap Today: Live From The Loading Dock presents Kera Washington & Kalfou Featuring Beck Bass, Aquidneck Growers Market, and more.
What’s Up in Newport: June 12 – 18
Strawberry Fest, Ricki Lee Jones, Cars & Coffee at Fort Adams, Father’s Day Clambake, and much more.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
