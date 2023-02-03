New Englanders are used to cold temperatures, but a combination of extreme cold accompanied by powerful winds is downright dangerous, and enough to send even bundled-up skiers scampering indoors.

On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend, February 3 – 5, 2023.

Dead winter. Even when it’s not snowing or gray and rainy, it’s still cold. Perfect art museum weather.

“Allie is an absolutely adorable petite little sweetheart of a kitty! She loves to flop around on her back, and get pets. She also loves a nice kitty tower to play on and sleep in”.

More from What’sUpNewp

The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

Wind chill values are expected to be as low as -25, and wind speeds between 23 to 28 mph with gusts as high as 44 mph.

The meeting includes updates on the Pell Elementary School Addition and the new Rogers High School.

U.S. health officials said Thursday a company is recalling its over-the-counter eye drops that have been linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections.

DEM plans more prescribed fires in 2023 to help restore native ecosystems overrun by invasive plants

The bank says it was able to award over $1.7 million to over 400 organizations, including a $100,000 grant to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.

There is a split in opinion that is playing out on the race course as the fleet races south…

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

The following list of closures, cancellations, and announcements is from the Rhode Island Broadcasters Association Business/School Cancellations System.

The estimated time of restoration are based on Rhode Island Energy’s latest damage analysis and reflects a general assessment of when the last customer in the specified area is expected to be returned to service.

Read More What'sUpNewp Headlines

Recent Local Obituaries

April 21, 1933 – January 31, 2023

December 17, 1933 – February 01, 2023

October 27, 1927 – February 01, 2023

January 30, 1934 – January 31, 2023

More Local Obituaries

On Tap This Week: Aquidneck Growers Market, Improv comedy with The Bit Players, Winter Speaker Series at Newport Art Musuem, and more.