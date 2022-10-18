Good Afternoon,

Here’s a look at the latest headlines from What’sUpNewp and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this week and weekend; enjoy!

The Latest from What’sUpNewp

RIDOH, DEM recommend avoiding contact and water recreation with a section of Stafford Pond

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Allen Waters, candidate for Congressional District 1

Weather forecast for Newport County

What Sold: 15 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Oct. 10 – 14)

TICKET GIVEAWAY-What’s Up Interview: Marc Ribot, playing Newport’s Casino Theater Oct. 21

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Rhode Island

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Charles Calenda, candidate for Rhode Island Attorney General

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Linda Ujifusa, candidate for Senate District 11

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Dawn Euer, candidate for Senate District 13

1st lease sale to be held for offshore wind on West Coast

Hasbro sales slip as families tire of playing with inflation

Newport Live to present three concerts at the Jamestown Arts Center

What goes around comes around: Roller skating’s retro appeal

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Keith Hamilton, candidate for Portsmouth Town Council

Child & Family to host 39th Annual Taste of Newport on October 23

Covert contamination: When organizations have failed to notify the public of drinking water issues in Rhode Island

Comic – Sour Grapes: Cute Costume

Granite Theatre’s “Diary of Anne Frank” should not be missed

DeBrusk scores 2 as Bruins beat Panthers 5-3

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Timothy Grissett, candidate for Portsmouth Town Council

Recent Local Obituaries

What’s Up This Week & Weekend

Lucy’s Hearth to host ‘Fall For Lucy’s Hearth’ at the Tennis Hall of Fame on Oct. 19

Jazz Time duo to perform at Greenvale Vineyards on Oct. 21

What’s Up Interview: Tim Brennan of Dropkick Murphys, playing The Vets Friday, Oct. 21

What’s Up Interview: Andrea Gonzalez Caballero, performing at URI Guitar Festival Oct. 21

Trinity Church’s annual Pumpkin Patch returns Oct. 12 – 31

“Six Picks” Halloween Frights! Scary attractions in RI and nearby MA this season

Apple Picking Season is here! ‘Six Picks’ Orchards in Newport County and beyond

Get Lost! ‘Six Picks’ Corn Mazes to explore in Newport County and Beyond

“Six Picks” Fall treats – The best Apple Cider Donuts in RI

Fall Cruise Ship schedule