WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Allen Waters, candidate for Congressional District 1
RIDOH, DEM recommend avoiding contact and water recreation with a section of Stafford Pond
Weather forecast for Newport County
What Sold: 15 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Oct. 10 – 14)
TICKET GIVEAWAY-What’s Up Interview: Marc Ribot, playing Newport’s Casino Theater Oct. 21
Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Rhode Island
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Charles Calenda, candidate for Rhode Island Attorney General
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Linda Ujifusa, candidate for Senate District 11
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Dawn Euer, candidate for Senate District 13
1st lease sale to be held for offshore wind on West Coast
Hasbro sales slip as families tire of playing with inflation
Newport Live to present three concerts at the Jamestown Arts Center
What goes around comes around: Roller skating’s retro appeal
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Keith Hamilton, candidate for Portsmouth Town Council
Child & Family to host 39th Annual Taste of Newport on October 23
Covert contamination: When organizations have failed to notify the public of drinking water issues in Rhode Island
Comic – Sour Grapes: Cute Costume
Granite Theatre’s “Diary of Anne Frank” should not be missed
DeBrusk scores 2 as Bruins beat Panthers 5-3
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Timothy Grissett, candidate for Portsmouth Town Council
Recent Local Obituaries
What’s Up This Week & Weekend
Lucy’s Hearth to host ‘Fall For Lucy’s Hearth’ at the Tennis Hall of Fame on Oct. 19
Jazz Time duo to perform at Greenvale Vineyards on Oct. 21
What’s Up Interview: Tim Brennan of Dropkick Murphys, playing The Vets Friday, Oct. 21
What’s Up Interview: Andrea Gonzalez Caballero, performing at URI Guitar Festival Oct. 21
Child & Family to host 39th Annual Taste of Newport on October 23
Trinity Church’s annual Pumpkin Patch returns Oct. 12 – 31
“Six Picks” Halloween Frights! Scary attractions in RI and nearby MA this season
Apple Picking Season is here! ‘Six Picks’ Orchards in Newport County and beyond
Get Lost! ‘Six Picks’ Corn Mazes to explore in Newport County and Beyond
“Six Picks” Fall treats – The best Apple Cider Donuts in RI
