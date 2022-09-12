Good Afternoon,

Here’s a look at the latest headlines from What’sUpNewp;

The Latest from What’sUpNewp

Inaugural Newport Oktoberfest to take place at Fort Adams on September 18

Here’s what on the docket for Newport City Council’s Regular Meeting on September 14

Tickets now on sale for the Norman Bird Sanctuary’s annual Harvest Fair

Ticket Giveaway: Newport Live and Norman Bird Sanctuary present The Suitcast Junket Friday Sept. 16

Election 2022: Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott endorses Helena Buonanno Foulkes for Governor

Newport Art Museum to host virtual lecture on Georgia O’Keeffe and Feminism on Sept. 23

In a nod to JFK, Biden pushing ‘moonshot’ to fight cancer￼

What to watch in last multistate primaries of midterm season

This Day in RI History: September 12, 1830 – William Sprague IV is born in Cranston

Fading Orioles drop 6th of 8, fall to last-place Red Sox 1-0

McDaniel era starts with a win, Dolphins top Patriots 20-7

URI’s efforts to study plastic pollution get federal boost

Behind the Scenes at PPAC with TINA: The Tina Turner Musical

Recent Local Obituaries

John E. Moy

Susan Newman McCall

Carol Ann Gaines

Value What’sUpNewp?

Nice to see you (instead of a paywall). Our website doesn’t have a paywall and all of our content is free to read. Reader support powers our newsroom. If you like what we do, a contribution of $8 per month or $80 per year makes a big difference, and any amount helps us keep covering all things Newport.

I Value What'sUpNewp