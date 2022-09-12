Afternoon Update from What'sUpNewp: Sept. 12
Inaugural Newport Oktoberfest to take place at Fort Adams on September 18
Here’s what on the docket for Newport City Council’s Regular Meeting on September 14
Tickets now on sale for the Norman Bird Sanctuary’s annual Harvest Fair
Ticket Giveaway: Newport Live and Norman Bird Sanctuary present The Suitcast Junket Friday Sept. 16
Election 2022: Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott endorses Helena Buonanno Foulkes for Governor
Newport Art Museum to host virtual lecture on Georgia O’Keeffe and Feminism on Sept. 23
In a nod to JFK, Biden pushing ‘moonshot’ to fight cancer￼
What to watch in last multistate primaries of midterm season
This Day in RI History: September 12, 1830 – William Sprague IV is born in Cranston
Fading Orioles drop 6th of 8, fall to last-place Red Sox 1-0
McDaniel era starts with a win, Dolphins top Patriots 20-7
URI’s efforts to study plastic pollution get federal boost
Behind the Scenes at PPAC with TINA: The Tina Turner Musical
Recent Local Obituaries
