Afternoon Update from What's Up Newp

Governor McKee, RIDOH announce 12,000 additional COVID-19 vaccination appointments to be posted on Friday
Governor McKee launches new Rental Assistance Program
Watch: Governor McKee, RIDOH host weekly COVID-19 briefing
WATCH: A conversation with Cortney Nicolato, President and CEO of United Way of Rhode Island
DEM, partners providing 1,000 free trees to Rhode Island residents this spring
What’s Up in Newport County this weekend: April 2 – 4
La Farge Perry House on Kay Street sells for $2.2 million
401Gives has already raised more than $780,000, more than halfway to the goal of raising $1.5 million today for 400+ local nonprofits
What’s Up in Newport County today: Thursday, April 1
Opinion: Don’t demolish the Portsmouth Senior Center
The US just set ambitious offshore wind power targets – what will it take to meet them?
Citizen scientists count 357 seals in Narragansett Bay during Save The Bay’s annual Bay-Wide Seal Count
What Sold: 25 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (March 22 – 28)
