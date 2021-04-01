Afternoon Update from What's Up Newp

The Latest Headlines on WhatsUpNewp.com

Governor McKee, RIDOH announce 12,000 additional COVID-19 vaccination appointments to be posted on Friday

Governor McKee launches new Rental Assistance Program

Watch: Governor McKee, RIDOH host weekly COVID-19 briefing

WATCH: A conversation with Cortney Nicolato, President and CEO of United Way of Rhode Island

DEM, partners providing 1,000 free trees to Rhode Island residents this spring

What’s Up in Newport County this weekend: April 2 – 4

La Farge Perry House on Kay Street sells for $2.2 million

401Gives has already raised more than $780,000, more than halfway to the goal of raising $1.5 million today for 400+ local nonprofits

What’s Up in Newport County today: Thursday, April 1

Opinion: Don’t demolish the Portsmouth Senior Center

The US just set ambitious offshore wind power targets – what will it take to meet them?

Obituary: Marie (Toppa) Kerr

Citizen scientists count 357 seals in Narragansett Bay during Save The Bay’s annual Bay-Wide Seal Count

Obituary: Garnett A. Ashley

