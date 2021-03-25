Afternoon Update from What's Up Newp

The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com
Newport County restaurants serving up Easter brunch, dinner on April 4
WATCH: Governor McKee, RIDOH host weekly COVID-19 briefing (March 25)
WATCH: A conversation with Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner (March 25)
25+ longest-running restaurants in Newport
What’s Up in Newport County This Weekend: March 26 – 28
401Gives returns on April 1 with the goal of raising $1.5 million for local nonprofits
This Day in RI History: March 25, 1903, musician Frankie Carle born in Providence
What’s Up in Newport County today: Thursday, March 25
Newport Flower Show reimagined as 'Back in Bloom: A Ballroom Floral Fantasy', will take place at Rosecliff in June
Now Hiring - Ocean State Job Lot: 100 positions available at Distribution Center in North Kingstown
WPRI - RI opening 2 new mass vaccination sites this weekend; officials unveil new eligibility timeline
WJAR - Rhode Island announces additional eligibility timeline, two new vaccination sites
EastBayRI - National Grid, Portsmouth at odds over future energy plans
General Assembly - Rep. Henries sponsors bill to create housing opportunities in urban neighborhoods
RI.Gov - Tiverton man sentenced to serve 30 years in state prison for child molestation
RI.Gov - Rhode Island-Based Jobs Fell by 300 from January; February Unemployment Rate Increases to 7.3 Percent
URI Today - URI ecologist named fellow of Ecological Society of America
