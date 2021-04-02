Afternoon Update from What's Up Newp

The Latest Headlines on WhatsUpNewp.com
Sen. DiPalma’s legislation that protects families with parents that have disabilities passes Senate
What’s Up in Newport County this weekend: April 2 – 4
Lucy’s Hearth raises $12,850 during 401Gives
Home on Anthony Road in Common Fence Point sells for $1.65 million
401Gives exceeds expectations, raises $2.2 million for local nonprofits
‘Stone Ledge’ on Indian Avenue in Portsmouth sells for $3.223 million
Bandcamp Friday: Here’s how to support local musicians
What’s Up in Newport County Today: Friday, April 2
This Day in RI History: April 2, 1952, Leon Wilkeson is born in Newport
401Gives has raised $1.7 million today for 400+ local nonprofits, there’s still time to give
Governor McKee, RIDOH announce 12,000 additional COVID-19 vaccination appointments to be posted on Friday
Recent Local Obituaries
DEM, partners providing 1,000 free trees to Rhode Island residents this spring
