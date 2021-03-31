Afternoon Update from What's Up Newp

The Latest Headlines on WhatsUpNewp.com
The US just set ambitious offshore wind power targets – what will it take to meet them?
Citizen scientists count 357 seals in Narragansett Bay during Save The Bay’s annual Bay-Wide Seal Count
Home on Gibbs Avenue in Newport sells for $2.5 million
Providence City Council President Sabina Matos is Governor McKee’s nominee for Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor
CCRI teams with a renowned poet for a powerful narrative on race and social issues
What’s Up in Newport County today: Wednesday, March 31
Greater Newport Chamber to host a food drive for the MLK Center throughout April
Women’s History Month: Celebrating remarkable women
This Day in RI History: March 31, 2010, Record-breaking floods devastate the region
Wickford in Bloom returning June 26 – 27
What Sold: 25 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (March 22 – 28)
'Swinburne' on Pelham Street in Newport sells for $4.55 million
Coventry, Westerly, West Greenwich, and South Kingstown to host special elections on May 4
Now Hiring: 100+ job opportunities available in and around Newport right now (March 29)
The Latest: COVID-19 / Vaccine
