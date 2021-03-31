Afternoon Update from What's Up Newp

A look at the latest headlines on whatsupnewp.com.

Ryan Belmore, What's Up Newp
17 hr agoCommentShare
- Advertisement -

The Latest Headlines on WhatsUpNewp.com

The US just set ambitious offshore wind power targets – what will it take to meet them?

Citizen scientists count 357 seals in Narragansett Bay during Save The Bay’s annual Bay-Wide Seal Count

Home on Gibbs Avenue in Newport sells for $2.5 million

Providence City Council President Sabina Matos is Governor McKee’s nominee for Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor

CCRI teams with a renowned poet for a powerful narrative on race and social issues

What’s Up in Newport County today: Wednesday, March 31

Greater Newport Chamber to host a food drive for the MLK Center throughout April

Women’s History Month: Celebrating remarkable women

This Day in RI History: March 31, 2010, Record-breaking floods devastate the region

Wickford in Bloom returning June 26 – 27

For the very latest news and information, visit www.whatsupnewp.com.

Recent Local Obituaries

Popular Stories Right Now

  1. What Sold: 25 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (March 22 – 28)

  2. 18 famous actors and actresses that have ties to Newport

  3. 'Swinburne' on Pelham Street in Newport sells for $4.55 million

  4. Coventry, Westerly, West Greenwich, and South Kingstown to host special elections on May 4

  5. Now Hiring: 100+ job opportunities available in and around Newport right now (March 29)

Support What’s Up Newp

Support locally-owned, independent journalism. Today we’re asking you to consider a voluntary subscription to What’s Up Newp starting at $5 a month. Over the last year, our local business revenue has been impacted and we really do rely on reader support!

Become A What's Up Newp Supporter

Give a gift subscription

The Latest: COVID-19 / Vaccine

News Data | Vaccine Info & Registration | Reopening RI | Travel Restrictions

CommentShare
← PreviousNext →