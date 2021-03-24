Afternoon Update from What's Up Newp

The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com

Women’s History Month: Opera Singer Maria Spacagna

Roger Williams Park Zoo to host Asian Lantern Spectacular beginning April 15

Now Hiring – Ocean State Job Lot: 100 positions available at Distribution Center in North Kingstown

Here’s the status of major Newport County and Rhode Island events in 2021 (Updating)

Newport Flower Show reimagined as ‘Back in Bloom: A Ballroom Floral Fantasy’, will take place at Rosecliff in June

Vail Resorts reduces all pass prices by 20%, launches new version of Epic Day Pass

What’s Up in Newport County Today: Wednesday, March 24

House passes Rep. Carson’s Act on Climate legislation to commit to carbon reduction

Greater Newport Chamber names Mollie Frazer Williams Director of Innovation & Business Development

The Latest: COVID-19 / Vaccine

News | Data | Vaccine Info & Registration | Reopening RI | Travel Restrictions

Elsewhere

The Public’s Radio - Salve Regina University works to better support LGBTQ+ students, as Vatican disappoints

WPRI - RI House approves climate change bill; goal is net-zero emissions by 2050

ecoRI News - Offshore Wind Brings Regional Energy Changes

AP - McKee announces 5 finalists to be his lieutenant governor (Senator DiPalma is still in the mix)

SalveToday - 12-hour SalveTHON event will raise money for children’s hospital

East Bay RI - Portsmouth school board sends $41.27M budget to council