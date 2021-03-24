Afternoon Update from What's Up Newp

The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com
Women’s History Month: Opera Singer Maria Spacagna
Roger Williams Park Zoo to host Asian Lantern Spectacular beginning April 15
Now Hiring – Ocean State Job Lot: 100 positions available at Distribution Center in North Kingstown
Here’s the status of major Newport County and Rhode Island events in 2021 (Updating)
Newport Flower Show reimagined as ‘Back in Bloom: A Ballroom Floral Fantasy’, will take place at Rosecliff in June
Vail Resorts reduces all pass prices by 20%, launches new version of Epic Day Pass
What’s Up in Newport County Today: Wednesday, March 24
House passes Rep. Carson’s Act on Climate legislation to commit to carbon reduction
Greater Newport Chamber names Mollie Frazer Williams Director of Innovation & Business Development
1 - 23 Pier Marketplace in Narragansett sells for $1.8 million
What Sold: 25 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (March 15 – 22)
Owner of Wayfinder Hotel in Newport acquires hotel in Hawaii, will open as Wayfinder Waikiki
Now Hiring: 140+ job opportunities available in and around Newport right now (March 22)
The Latest: COVID-19 / Vaccine
News | Data | Vaccine Info & Registration | Reopening RI | Travel Restrictions
The Public’s Radio - Salve Regina University works to better support LGBTQ+ students, as Vatican disappoints
WPRI - RI House approves climate change bill; goal is net-zero emissions by 2050
ecoRI News - Offshore Wind Brings Regional Energy Changes
AP - McKee announces 5 finalists to be his lieutenant governor (Senator DiPalma is still in the mix)
SalveToday - 12-hour SalveTHON event will raise money for children’s hospital
East Bay RI - Portsmouth school board sends $41.27M budget to council
