Afternoon Update from What's Up Newp

The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com

Condo in Warren sells for $1.04 million, it’s the highest sale in that community since 2018

Owner of Wayfinder Hotel in Newport acquires hotel in Hawaii, will open as Wayfinder Waikiki

Middletown-based SEACORP acquired in a private transaction

New exhibit at Block Island Airport Gallery features contemporary artist Kate Aitchison

Newport City Council will host a workshop on utility department budget and food trucks

Newport Blues Cafe to reopen this weekend

Act on Climate bill scheduled for House vote today

Nantucket Boy & Girls Club announce 2021 Tim Russert Summer Groove will take place on August 21

What’s Up in Newport County Today: Tuesday, March 23

This Day in RI History: March 23, 1948, Musician David Olney born in Providence

For the very latest news and information, visit www.whatsupnewp.com.

>> Recent Local Obituaries

>> Popular Stories Right Now

The Latest COVID-19 / Vaccine Data

Elsewhere

General Assembly - House Judiciary Committee meets tomorrow to hear a variety of legislation

RI.Gov - Statement from Attorney General Neronha on review of vaccine distribution by Lifespan and Care New England

Salve Today - Join Salve Day of Giving to celebrate student life

Bonus - Check out this video timelapse from Mike Cohea.

Enjoy WUN? Please consider supporting us