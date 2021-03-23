Afternoon Update from What's Up Newp
Condo in Warren sells for $1.04 million, it’s the highest sale in that community since 2018
Owner of Wayfinder Hotel in Newport acquires hotel in Hawaii, will open as Wayfinder Waikiki
Middletown-based SEACORP acquired in a private transaction
New exhibit at Block Island Airport Gallery features contemporary artist Kate Aitchison
Newport City Council will host a workshop on utility department budget and food trucks
Newport Blues Cafe to reopen this weekend
Act on Climate bill scheduled for House vote today
Nantucket Boy & Girls Club announce 2021 Tim Russert Summer Groove will take place on August 21
What’s Up in Newport County Today: Tuesday, March 23
This Day in RI History: March 23, 1948, Musician David Olney born in Providence
1 - 23 Pier Marketplace in Narragansett sells for $1.8 million
Now Hiring: 140+ job opportunities available in and around Newport right now (March 22)
What Sold: 25 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (March 15 – 22)
Division of Taxation announces Rhode Island will follow IRS deadline change; deadline now May 17
The Latest COVID-19 / Vaccine Data
Elsewhere
General Assembly - House Judiciary Committee meets tomorrow to hear a variety of legislation
RI.Gov - Statement from Attorney General Neronha on review of vaccine distribution by Lifespan and Care New England
Salve Today - Join Salve Day of Giving to celebrate student life
