Afternoon Update: Friday, November 15
Newport City Council honors departing members in final meeting of term; City Council approves funding for Rogers High School completion; and more.
The Newport City Council bid farewell to two members Wednesday night, recognizing Councilors Angela Lima and Mark Aramli for their service as the current council term ends.
Meanwhile, the Council voted unanimously to commit $2,918,809 to complete Rogers High School. The decision came after extensive debate on funding sources and potential impacts on the city’s finances.
Additionally, the City of Newport announced today that it has hired Michael A. Caruolo as its first deputy city manager.
Catch up on those stories and all of our latest headlines below.
Newport City Council honors departing members in final meeting of term
Lima and Aramli recognized for service as Newport prepares for new council
Newport City Council approves funding for Rogers High School completion
Council commits $2.9 million, debates funding sources and lease for additional office space
City of Newport names Michael Caruolo its first Deputy City Manager
Longtime Public Servant Michael A. Caruolo Set to Fill New Role
Local author Carissa Broadbent to discuss new book at Charter Books’ event on Nov. 25
NYT bestseller joins RI writer Riss Neilson at Jane Pickens Theater on November 25 for release of “The Songbird & The Heart of Stone”
Newport Restaurant Group opens a Bar ‘Cino location in Westwood, MA
Bar ‘Cino opens its fourth location in the Westwood suburb of Boston.
Middletown Police kick off Holiday Toy Drive
The Middletown Police Department is starting its yearly Holiday Toy Drive to brighten the season for local families in need.
IYRS School of Technology & Trades to host ‘Holly Jolly Weekend’
IYRS invites the public to kickoff the holiday season December 6 – 7.
Obituary: Francoise Pomert
February 5, 1935 – November 7, 2024
Rhode Island Foundation awards $69,500 in grants to Newport County nonprofits for animal care
Potter League for Animals, Norman Bird Sanctuary, and West Place Animal Sanctuary are among the organizations that will receive $550,000 in grants from the Rhode Island Foundation.
Newport man sentenced to 30 years for fatal stabbing at Thames Street house party
Tyrese Poulsen pleads nolo contendere to manslaughter in 2021 death of Maximus Julian
Newport historian to spotlight local Celtic leaders in upcoming lecture
Dr. Marian Mathison Desrosiers to discuss parents’ community impact from 1950s-1980s at Museum of Newport Irish History event on November 20.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: Nov. 14 – 15
One arrest made.
What’s Up in Newport: Friday, November 15
Singing For Shelter, Tennis Hall of Fame, Snoop Dogg, True North, and more.
Happening This Weekend
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to What'sUpNewp to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.