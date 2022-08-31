Good Afternoon,

Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for Pell Elementary School expansion and new Welcome Center

Unvaccinated cadets ordered off Coast Guard Academy campus

Historic windjammer in Maine is going to be sold

RIPTA: Service will operate on a holiday schedule on Monday; Providence-Newport Ferry switches to fall schedule on Tuesday

Concert Recap and Photos: James Taylor christens new MGM Fenway

Adoptable Cat of the Week: Chipee

Silver lining: Northeast drought benefits some businesses

This Day in History – August 31, 1954: Hurricane Carol makes landfall in Newport

This Day In History: August 31, 1881 – Inaugural US Men’s Single Tennis Championships Is Played in Newport, RI

Recent Local Obituaries

Obituary: Horace M. Gomez

Obituary: Joan P. Price

