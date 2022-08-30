Good Afternoon,

Letter – Rep. Carson: I am optimistic about the future for our older Newport residents

Judge: Congregation at oldest US synagogue can stay, for now

Adoptable Dog Of The Week: Quinn

DEM lifts fire ban at all state campgrounds and parks

Escobar Farm Corn Maze opens on September 2 with a maze that celebrates Field of Dreams

‘Six Picks’ Rhythm and Roots Festival Edition – Festival begins Friday Sept. 2

Realtor.com Survey: Bargaining power is back; 92% of recent sellers accepted buyer-friendly terms

Comic – Sour Grapes: Principal

Consortium led by URI Research Foundation designated as ‘Defense Manufacturing Community’

Urshela’s 3-run double sends Twins over Red Sox 4-2

What’s Up in Newport County: Aug. 29 – Sept. 5

