Escobar Farm Corn Maze opens on September 2 with a maze that celebrates Field of Dreams
Letter – Rep. Carson: I am optimistic about the future for our older Newport residents
Judge: Congregation at oldest US synagogue can stay, for now
Adoptable Dog Of The Week: Quinn
DEM lifts fire ban at all state campgrounds and parks
‘Six Picks’ Rhythm and Roots Festival Edition – Festival begins Friday Sept. 2
Realtor.com Survey: Bargaining power is back; 92% of recent sellers accepted buyer-friendly terms
Comic – Sour Grapes: Principal
Consortium led by URI Research Foundation designated as ‘Defense Manufacturing Community’
Urshela’s 3-run double sends Twins over Red Sox 4-2
What’s Up in Newport County: Aug. 29 – Sept. 5
