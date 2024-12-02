Afternoon Digest: 🗓️ What's Up this week + weekend 🎄 Wreaths Across America comes to Middletown
Plus: Recent real estate transactions and Rogers High School to host 3rd Annual Holiday Craft Fair
Good Afternoon! It’s Monday, December 2nd. Get ready for a new week in Newport with all the latest news, events, and things to do! 📰🎉
Weather: ☀️
It’s currently sunny, with a high near 40°F and a northwest wind around nine mph. Tonight will be clear, with a low around 26 and a northwest wind around 7 mph.
What To Know 📋
Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Education Exhibit is in Middletown from December 2-4. This free public event at 909 West Main Rd aims to remember fallen service members, honor those serving, and teach young people about the value of freedom.
Rogers High School will host its 3rd Annual Holiday Craft Fair on December 14.
The Bowen's Wharf Christmas Tree Lighting is this Saturday, December 7! 🎄
SantaCon Newport 2024 is also taking place throughout Newport on Saturday, December 7!🎅
