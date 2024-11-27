Good Afternoon! It’s Wednesday, November 27th.

It's Wednesday, November 27th.

Weather: 🌤️

Mostly sunny this afternoon with a high of 51°F. This evening will bring increasing clouds, a chance of rain after 4 a.m., and a low of 42°F. Winds will be light. 🌇 Sunset: 4:17 p.m. 🌊 High Tide: 5:12 p.m. 🌊 Low Tide: 10:34 p.m.

What To Know 📋

🌧️ Get ready for a rainy Thanksgiving Day, with a 100% chance of precipitation and rainfall possibly reaching an inch!

🚓 Be aware of phone scammers impersonating Newport police officers. They are using real officers' names and demanding payment in gift cards or Bitcoin to cancel fake warrants.

🛹 "It's Official!" - Newport's long-awaited skatepark is finally open!

🏈 The Rogers vs. Tiverton Thanksgiving Day Football Game has been moved to tonight at 5 p.m. at Toppa Field. Go Vikings! Go Tigers! What’sUpNewp’s Justin Walker will be there to cover the game, look for coverage afterward.

