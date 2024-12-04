Good Afternoon! It’s Wednesday, December 4th. Here's your afternoon update on what's happening around Newport!

It’s a chilly afternoon with a high near 42°F. Expect increasing clouds throughout the day, leading to rain after 10 p.m. with winds gusting as high as 44 mph.

⚠️ Governor McKee has issued a statewide drought advisory. The advisory comes after an analysis of drought indices and is one of four progressive drought declarations. Read More

🛹 The Friends of Newport Skatepark are celebrating their grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on December 6th. The celebration will be held at 4 p.m. at the skatepark, which is located on John H. Chafee Blvd. in Newport, across from CCRI. Read More

💰 A Jamestown condo recently sold for $2.1 million, making it the second-highest sale of the year. Mott & Chace Sotheby's International Realty announced the sale of 53 Conanicus Avenue #6B, setting a new record for the building. Read More

🍽️ Track 15 Food Hall will host a preview fundraiser tonight at Giusto to benefit the MLK Center. The event will showcase offerings from seven local restaurateurs. Read More