Good Afternoon! It’s Tuesday, December 3rd. Let's get you caught up on what's happening around Newport!

It’s a chilly but clear afternoon with a high near 40°F. There's a slight chance of snow showers later today, followed by mostly clear skies and a low of 25°F tonight.

A Tiverton man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2022 murder of Yordi Arevalo inside a Newport bar. Read More

Looking for a place to dine out on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day? 🎄 Several Newport restaurants are offering special menus and experiences this holiday season. Read More

Newport’s “Christmas Vacation” party is back and bigger than ever! 🎉 What's Up Newp and the JPT Film & Events Center are hosting two nights of festive fun on December 18th and 19th, featuring a live holiday concert and a screening of the classic comedy. Buy Tickets

Middletown’s newly elected Town Council and School Committee members were sworn in on Monday evening. Congressman Gabe Amo administered the oath of office. Read More