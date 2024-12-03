Afternoon Digest: 🎄 Christmas Dining Guide 🚓 Tiverton man sentenced to life in prison for 2022 Newport murder
Plus: Christmas Vacation Party grows in Newport, adds second night; and more
Good Afternoon! It’s Tuesday, December 3rd. Let's get you caught up on what's happening around Newport!
Weather: 💨
It’s a chilly but clear afternoon with a high near 40°F. There's a slight chance of snow showers later today, followed by mostly clear skies and a low of 25°F tonight.
What to Know 👇
A Tiverton man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2022 murder of Yordi Arevalo inside a Newport bar. Read More
Looking for a place to dine out on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day? 🎄 Several Newport restaurants are offering special menus and experiences this holiday season. Read More
Newport’s “Christmas Vacation” party is back and bigger than ever! 🎉 What's Up Newp and the JPT Film & Events Center are hosting two nights of festive fun on December 18th and 19th, featuring a live holiday concert and a screening of the classic comedy. Buy Tickets
Middletown’s newly elected Town Council and School Committee members were sworn in on Monday evening. Congressman Gabe Amo administered the oath of office. Read More
Arctic air is bringing below-normal temperatures to the eastern half of the U.S. through today. A strengthening clipper storm will track north of the Great Lakes midweek, bringing snow and strong winds to the Northeast.
