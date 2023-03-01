A conversation with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain
Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joined What’sUpNewp earlier this afternoon for our monthly live virtual video conversation.
During our conversation, we touch base on regionalization, the new Rogers High School project, mental health issues, the COVID-19 learning gap, preparing students for the Blue Economy, and much more.
Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade: Here’s what’s happening at bars and restaurants
What’sUpNewp’s running list of what’s happening before, during, and after the 2023 Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade
What’s Up Interview: We speak with children’s musician Laurie Berkner on the ‘kindie rock’ movement and more
Berkner is playing a sold-out show at Greenwich Odeum on March 4 at 3 pm
Newport City Council is inviting all to a reception for Sister City Delegation from Kinsale
Light refreshments will be served, and all are encouraged to join in as the City kicks off its annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.
The Ocean Race: Holcim PRB leads fleet east while GUYOT environnement turns back to Cape Town
Two teams suffered setbacks over the past 24 hours with GUYOT environnement electing to return to Cape Town while Team Malizia is down a sail…
Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County is now accepting applications for the Tinney Scholarship
This $2,000 award is open to Newport County students.
Sanders schedules vote to force Starbucks CEO to testify
Sen. Bernie Sanders is raising the stakes in his effort to get Starbucks’ interim CEO Howard Schultz to testify at a Senate hearing about an ongoing unionization effort at the company.
Massachusetts governor budgets for free community college
Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is unveiling her first state budget proposal Wednesday, a spending plan that could offer insight into the Democrat’s priorities during her first year as the state’s chief executive.
RI Foundation offering $10,000 grants for projects that bring the community together
The Rhode Island Foundation is offering local libraries, neighborhood groups and nonprofit organizations grants of up to $10,000 to fund proposals that bring people together as a community. March 15 is the deadline to apply.
Q&A with new NCAA President Charlie Baker
Former Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker did a 30-minute interview with The Associated Press just days before he officially began his new job as NCAA president. He laid out goals for his first 100 days, including bringing in an independent firm to conduct a review of the NCAA, and touched on some of the issues facing college sports and what the association’s role could be going forward. Highlights from that interview, lightly edited for clarity.
New NCAA president says NIL rules could protect athletes
As Charlie Baker takes over as NCAA president, he brings a different way of thinking about one of the more important and most polarizing issues in college athletics: Regulating how college athletes monetize their fame.
Sen. Euer, Rep. Felix bill would extend foreclosure protection for homeowners
Sen. Dawn Euer and Rep. Leonela Felix have introduced legislation to protect homeowners by preserving the state’s foreclosure mediation statute established by the 2013 Foreclosure Mediation Act.
Bleisure vacations blend business with time off in the new, work-from-home era
Bleisure travel is when an employee combines a business trip with the opportunity for leisure, often by extending the trip by a weekend.
4Qs with Deanna J. Conheeny: President of the Board of Directors for the Museum of Newport Irish History on 46th Annual Newport Irish Heritage Month
Museum of Newport Irish History Leads Effort to Keep Irish Traditions Alive
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Recent Local Obituaries
Lorena Toner Geoghegan
November 16, 1942 – February 28, 2023
Here's how much snow has fallen across Rhode Island: Feb. 27 - 28
Discover Newport announces 2023 Newport Burger Bender Champions
What Sold: 9 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Feb. 20 – 24)
Newport residents set to save on electric rates with community aggregation program
What’s Up This Week: Feb. 27 – March 5
Blind Beer Tasting, The Annual Caribbean Party with The Ravers, Stouts & Snouts, Grand Marshal Roast, RI Craft Beer Week, and more.
