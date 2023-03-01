Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joined What’sUpNewp earlier this afternoon for our monthly live virtual video conversation.

During our conversation, we touch base on regionalization, the new Rogers High School project, mental health issues, the COVID-19 learning gap, preparing students for the Blue Economy, and much more.

Podcast

Video

