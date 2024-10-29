Good Morning. It’s Tuesday, October 29, and today, we’re covering our conversation with Jacques Pépin about cooking, happiness, and bringing people together; recent and record-setting real estate transactions, and more.

🗓️ Today is the 303rd day of the year; 63 days remain in 2024. Along with being a Tuesday, today is World Stroke Day, RSPB Feed the Birds Day, World Psoriasis Day, International Day of Care and Support, National Cat Day… and more.

👋 First time reading this newsletter? Welcome! Join more than 17,000 who wake up to us daily. Sign up here.

📢 Keep in touch. I’d love to hear from you with any questions, feedback, story ideas, or news tips you might have. To do so, hit reply.

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather: Increasing clouds, with a high near 59°F. Southeast wind 7 to 13 mph.

⚓ Marine: ESE wind 6 to 11 kt, becoming SSE in the afternoon. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

🌒 Sun, Moon, & Tide: Sunrise at 7:14 am, sunset at 5:43 pm. Low tide at 12:14 pm. High tide at 6:32 am & 6:50 pm. The lunar phase is a Waning Crescent.

⛵ Happening Today: Books & Brews, Tour de Fright, Dracula with a live music score, and much more. A full rundown of events, live music, and more here → [WUN]

Community Calendar

🚢 Next up on the cruise ship schedule is the Azamara Journey on November 1 and Insignia on November 7. Those two cruise ships will wrap up the 2024 season.

⏰ Fall Back: Daylight saving time ends for the year at 2 am on Sunday.

What’s Up Out There

🍷 The Jacques Pépin conversation event at the Newport Wine and Food Festival was understandably sold out this year. For gourmands, who wouldn’t want to listen to the television personality talk about his 75-year experience in the industry? It was an incredible treat to hear from Pépin and his daughter, Claudine Pépin, about his career and culinary experiences while sipping his recommended wines amidst the stunning Rosecliff mansion ballroom.

WUN’s Veronica Bruno recently spoke one-on-one with Jacques Pépin about his efforts to organize these incredible dinners, his advice for other young chefs, his love of Newport, the impact of his foundation, his secret for a good life, and the chef’s favorite memories of Julia Child. [WUN]

World-renowned French Chef Jacques Pépin and Claudine Pépin at Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival. Credit: Veronica Bruno/What'sUpNewp

News

🛒 The economy is key to many voters in their pick for president, but that fervor also makes it an attractive subject for distortions, misinformation, and oversimplification. Rhetoric versus reality: Addressing common misconceptions about the economy. [WUN]

🚔 Newport Police made several arrests and issued several summons/citations over the weekend. [WUN]

✈️ JetBlue launched its service from T.F. Green International Airport to San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Monday. [WJAR]

🚒 Residents in parts of eastern Massachusetts woke to the acrid smell of smoke Monday as firefighters worked to extinguish several brush fires. [WUN]

🎄 This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will travel to New York City from West Stockbridge, Massachusetts, Rockefeller Center officials announced Monday. [WUN]

Arts, Culture & Things To Do

🎃 On tap this week/weekend: Newport Restaurant Week, Halloween happenings, Juston McKinney, Greenvale’s Harvest Festival, and more. Here’s a full rundown of all the events, entertainment, and happenings this week/weekend → [WUN].

🧙 Newport Restoration Foundation will host its inaugural “A Rough Point Halloween” at Rough Point on Wednesday night. [WUN]

🎤 Newport Sings is offering a free five-week after-school chorus program for students in grades 1-6. [WUN]

💭 Tim Jones returns with his latest Sour Grapes comic - Waiting. [WUN]

Business & Nonprofit

🪓 “Lizzie Borden took an axe, and gave her mother 40 whacks. When she saw what she had done, she gave her father 41.” That rhyme has been passed down through the generations to describe the horror at the Borden household in 1892. While it’s not entirely accurate, the rhyme does reflect the ongoing fascination some people have with the double murder in Fall River, as they line up to take a tour or even stay overnight at the crime scene now known as Lizzie Borden House. [WUN]

City & Government

📰 The Town of Middletown says that commercial design standards approved in 2006 are paying major dividends, with projects by BankNewport and Gold's Wine & Spirits earning wide praise for improving the look and feel of commercial development. [Middletown]

🇺🇸 The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport welcomed U.S. Rep. Gabe Amo (D-R.I.) on Oct. 22 for his first visit to the warfare center since being elected to Congress in 2023. [WUN]

♻️ City of Newport residents can dispose of “harder to recycle” items at the city’s Fall Recycling Day on Saturday, Nov. 9. [WUN]

Election

📈 111,880 Rhode Island residents have already voted in the General Election, including 13,355 in Newport County. [WUN]

🗳️ The Rhode Island Board of Elections and the Rhode Island Department of State remind voters who vote by mail that the Board of Elections must receive the mail ballots by 8 pm on Election Day, November 5. [WUN]

👉 With one week until the November election, Common Cause Rhode Island announced the start of its 2024 Election Protection Program. The voting rights group is looking for poll monitor volunteers to join its nonpartisan effort to assist voters—answering questions and helping them navigate obstacles to the ballot box. [WUN]

Environment & Health

1️⃣ Rhode Island ranks first in the nation for growth in percent increase in wind energy production since 2014, according to a report released Wednesday by the Environment America Research & Policy Center. [ecoRI News]

💡 Learn the latest with the Old Mill Lane LNG project during a community meeting tonight at the Middletown Fire Station. [Middletown]

Food & Drink

🍷 Lucy’s Hearth will host a Dine For A Cause at 22 Bowen’s tonight. [WUN]

📖 Sip local small-batch brews while browsing for new reads in the brewery barn at Ragged Island tonight, all while supporting the Women’s Resource Center. [WUN]

Opinion

✍️ In the latest round of Letters To The Editor,

Dr. Robert Power of Newport asks for your vote as he seeks a seat on the Newport School Committee. [WUN]

Mona Barbera of Newport endorses Mark Aramli for Newport City Council At-Large. [WUN]

Tom Heaney of Middletown endorses Dennis Turano for Middletown Town Council. [WUN]

Roger and Susan Wells of Newport endorse Matt Grant for Newport City Council Ward 2. [WUN]

Obituaries

🕊️ Louise M. Costley

People

🎙️ Trudy Coxe, President & CEO of The Preservation Society of Newport County, is scheduled to join WUN for a one-on-one conversation at 3 pm on Friday.

🎤 Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joins WUN for her monthly one-on-one conversation at 1:30 pm on Wednesday. What questions do you have for the superintendent?

❓ Have a question for Trudy or Colleen? Please leave it in the comments below.

Leave a comment

Real Estate

🏠 WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn looks at the 17 Newport County homes that changed hands last week. [WUN]

💰 A waterfront shingle-style estate in Jamestown has shattered the state’s highest sale record for 2024, fetching a staggering $12,250,000. The sale of 340 East Shore Road, known as “Fowler’s Rocks,” marks the highest single-family home sale in the state and the highest ever for Jamestown. [WUN]

Sports

🏀 Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, Payton Pritchard came off the bench and hit eight 3-pointers en route to 28 points, and the Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks 119-108 on Monday night. [WUN]

🏈 The Kansas City Chiefs acquired pass rusher Josh Uche from the New England Patriots for a 2026 sixth-round pick on Monday, giving one of the NFL’s best defenses an upgrade at a position where it was looking for some help. [WUN]