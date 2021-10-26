Good Morning,

⚓️ Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health yesterday announced that the State has reached an important vaccination milestone: 90 percent of Rhode Islanders age 18 or older are now partially vaccinated against COVID-19. This ambitious goal was set by Governor McKee during the early months of the State’s vaccination campaign.

The 90 percent milestone was reached as Rhode Island becomes second among the 50 states in percentage of the population that is fully vaccinated.

Full Story - Governor McKee, RIDOH: 90% of adult Rhode Islanders at Least partially vaccinated against COVID-19

⚓️ While most polls show that Americans strongly favor providing safe and affordable housing for all citizens, sometimes, when that prospect is in your neighborhood, opinions change.

Take the case of Rhode Island’s 39 cities and towns and a state “mandate” that each city and town strive to assure that at least 10 percent of the city or town’s housing is affordable. Even though the “mandate” has been around for years, only six Rhode Island communities have reached that critical threshold.

And in nearby Stonington, Connecticut where a developer planned to turn an old mill site into an 82-unit mixed rent housing complex, voters reversed a funding plan that would have virtually guaranteed construction.

Full Story - Affordable Housing remains elusive, as residents in one nearby town reject plan for mixed rent project

⚓️ A major nor’easter is heading to Rhode Island Tuesday with heavy rain and high winds expected to impact the region. Power losses and property damage may occur, especially along the coast. The brunt of the storm should affect the region beginning Tuesday afternoon.

Full Story - Weather Alert: High Wind Warning issued for the region – Storm arrives Tuesday

⚓️ Here’s this week’s Sour Grapes;

The Latest from What’s Up Newp

Sour Grapes: October 26

Affordable Housing remains elusive, as residents in one nearby town reject plan for mixed rent project

Governor McKee, RIDOH: 90% of adult Rhode Islanders at Least partially vaccinated against COVID-19

Weather Alert: High Wind Warning issued for the region – Storm arrives Tuesday

Home on North Main Road in Jamestown sells for $3.76 million

Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank creates new Aquidneck Island Regional Resilience Coordinator position

Two new exhibitions coming to the Jamestown Arts Center

Bon Iver coming to Bold Point Park in June

Best-selling author Ann Hood hosts ‘The Writing Life’ public talk at Salve Regina on Oct. 30

What’s Up This Week: Hocus Pocus, Tour de Fright, Halloween festivities, and much more

Recent Local Obituaries

Popular on What’s Up Newp Right Now

What’s Up Today

Weather Forecast

Flood Watch until October 27, 08:00 PM EDT

Hazardous Weather Outlook

High Wind Warning in effect from October 26, 02:00 PM EDT until October 27, 02:00 PM EDT

Today - Rain, mainly after 9am. Patchy fog between 10am and 4pm. High near 66. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight - Rain before midnight, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm between midnight and 1am, then rain after 1am. Patchy fog between 4am and 5am. Low around 52. Windy, with a north wind 30 to 34 mph, with gusts as high as 60 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tomorrow - A chance of rain. Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 57. Windy, with a north wind 28 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow Night - A slight chance of rain before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a north wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Marine Forecast

Storm Warning in effect from October 26, 08:00 PM EDT until October 27, 08:00 AM EDT

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today - E wind 13 to 16 kt becoming NE 16 to 19 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 kt. Rain, mainly after 9am. Patchy fog between 10am and 4pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - NNE wind 26 to 30 kt, with gusts as high as 50 kt. Rain before midnight, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm between midnight and 1am, then rain after 1am. Patchy fog before 1am, then Patchy fog between 2am and 3am, then Patchy fog between 4am and 5am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 63°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:10 am | Sunset: 5:48 pm | 10 hours & 37 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:05 pm | Low tide at 4:57 am & 5:51 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 19.5 days, 77% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) –Fantastic Fungi at 7:30 pm

Newport Craft – Trivia at 6:30 pm

One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am

City & Government

We’ll See You Out There