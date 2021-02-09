55 job opportunities available right now in the Newport area; Legislation would prohibit single-use plastic checkout bags in Rhode Island

Good Evening,

Here are the latest headlines from whatsupnewp.com and a look at all that’s happening, new, and to do out there.

The Latest WUN Headlines

Senate President, Rep. McEntee introduce ‘Plastic Waste Reduction Act’; the legislation would prohibit single-use plastic checkout bags

The Plastic Waste Reduction Act would prohibit retail sales establishments from making available any single-use plastic checkout bag, and would require that any paper bags made available be recyclable, with an exception for paper carryout bags at restaurants.

Now Hiring: 55 job opportunities available right now in the Newport area

Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now out there.

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Matt Smith, host of “The Local Music Cafe” on MVYRADIO

Matt Smith, who is the Managing Director of Club Passim and new host of The Local Music Cafe on MVYRADIO, joined What’s Up Newp today for a live virtual chat.

Study: With vaccines arriving, U.S. trip planning surges

81% of American Travelers report that they plan to travel within the next six months.

Condé Nast Traveler includes Nantucket among ‘The Best Honeymoon Ideas for Every Type of Couple’

Nantucket is mentioned as the “New England hideout”.

Newport Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians announces 2021 officers

The Newport Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians announced a new slate of officers this week, including Deanna Conheeny as President.

7 Providence-based arts organizations to receive $145,000 in National Endowment for the Arts grants

The National Endowment for the Arts announced today the first round of recommended awards for the fiscal year 2021 of more than $27.5 million with $145,000 divided among seven Providence-based arts organizations.

HopeHealth adapts to accommodate Salve Regina University nursing students during the pandemic

Even as COVID-19 restrictions have seriously limited clinical placements for college nursing programs, clinical educators at HopeHealth have found a way to safely welcome Salve Regina University nursing students for experiential learning.

Hidden Newport: Newport String Project brings virtual concert series to Newport Congregational Church

The Newport String Project presents the virtual series Hidden Newport at the Newport Congregational Church on February 28.

Recent Local Obituaries

Sponsor Message: Pre-Order Valentines from Newport Vineyards

Build your own romantic dinner to enjoy in the comfort of your home, and left Chef Andy Texeira and his culinary team do the cooking. Crafted with our 100% scratch farm to table fare, enjoy a selection of complete meal options. Don't forget the 'little loves' in your life with our kids’ meal options and sweet treats for all. For the grown-ups, pair with our estate-grown wine or fresh Taproot beer. Pick up, heat at home, and enjoy! Ordering ends February 11th at 5 pm.

What Else Is Up Out There

During its upcoming 25th season, Antiques Roadshow is going into celebrities’ homes. The show will explore Jay Leno’s Newport home and looking at the furnishings, artwork, and paintings that are in it. (Current)

The Public’s Radio continues its series on the North End of Newport- The cost of redevelopment: Newport residents worry about displacement in the city's North End

Fifty-eight (58!) Rhode Islanders have applied to become Rhode Island’s next Lieutenant Governor. WPRI with the list - Here’s who has applied to become the next RI lieutenant governor

Governor Raimondo, Lt. Gov McKee, and Dr. Alexander-Scott talked about COVID-19 on Facebook earlier today.

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

Data as of Feb. 9. More data here - COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

Looking Ahead

Newport City Council will host their next regular council meeting at 6:30 pm on Wednesday. We’ll carry it live.

RIDOH will host a press briefing at 1 pm on Thursday to provide an update on COVID-19 in Rhode Island. We’ll carry it live.

Newport City Council will receive a COVID-19 update from City Manager Joe Nicholson at 4:30 pm on Thursday. We’ll carry it live.

That’s All For Now

Photo by jimmytphotography

Thanks for reading, I’ll see you out there.

~ Ryan