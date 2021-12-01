51st Annual Christmas in Newport kicks off this evening with tree lighting, music, and more

Good Morning,

Today is Wednesday, December 1.

⚓️ Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joins WUN for her monthly virtual live conversation today at 1:30 pm. Among the issues we’ll discuss:

We’ll talk about the lingering impact of the pandemic and how the school system is trying to make up for lost learning.

School construction projects – progress, timing, funding, and any changes to the initial plans.

Status of employee contracts.

Staffing

What question do you have for the Superintendent? Leave them in the comments.

Watch the conversation live, or anytime afterward, here.

⚓️ The 51st Annual Christmas in Newport, a city-wide celebration fostering the historic traditions of the holiday season, kicks off today. The official opening ceremony will take place at 6 pm this evening in Washington Square and will feature a proclamation from the Mayor, tree lighting, Newport Artillery cannon salute, music, and more.

⚓️ Also kicking off today is Singing For Shelter, a virtual living room concert series by local musicians for the benefit of Lucy’s Hearth and The McKinney Shelter. Virtual live concerts take place nightly through December 22. Go to Singing For Shelter’s Facebook Page for schedule and viewing,

⚓️ The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center will be holding a free community holiday dinner this evening from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

⚓️ Governor Dan McKee, Rhode Island Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott, M.D., M.P.H., Rhode Island Department of Education Deputy Commissioner for Instructional Programs Ana Riley, and Lincoln Schools Superintendent Larry Filippelli will hold this week's COVID-19 briefing this morning at 9:30 am. Watch it live on Governor McKee’s Facebook Page.

⚓️ Here’s a look at some of the classic holiday fun coming to the JPT Film & Event Center this month.

Weather

Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tonight -A chance of showers, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tomorrow - A chance of showers, mainly before 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Southwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tomorrow Night - A chance of showers, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 40. Southwest wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Marine Forecast

Gale Watch in effect from December 2, 01:00 PM EST until December 3, 07:00 PM EST

Today - W wind 7 to 10 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - W wind 5 to 7 kt becoming SSW after midnight. A chance of showers, mainly after 3am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 54°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:52 am | Sunset: 4:16 pm | 9 hours & 23 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4:38 am am & 5:01 pm | Low tide at 10:42 am & 10:35 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 25.7 days, 16% lighting.

What’s Happening Out There

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – Mrs. Doubtfire at 7:30 pm

O’brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm

City & Government

Shop Local This Holiday Season

Blink Gallery – 89 Thames Street, Newport. The popular gallery features fine art and breathtaking photographs from Newport photographer Alexander Nesbitt. Details here.

Here For You

We’ll See You Out There