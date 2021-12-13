5 Nights of Leno: Jay Leno to perform five-night charity event at Firehouse Theatre
The event is presented by the Firehouse Theatre and the Bit Players, in association with What’s Up Newp.
Jay Leno is returning to The Firehouse Theatre for five nights of shows, December 19 – 23.
The former Tonight Show host and host of Jay Leno’s Garage is giving back to the Newport community by putting on this charity event, 5 Nights of Leno.
Shows will begin at 8 pm each night and all proceeds from the event will be donated to the Newport Police Department.
