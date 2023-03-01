4Qs with Deanna J. Conheeny: President of the Board of Directors for the Museum of Newport Irish History on the importance of Irish Heritage Month in Newport
Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, March 1. Today’s newsletter is 1,221 words - approximately a 6-minute read.
🇮🇪 In the United States, March is National Women’s History Month, Irish-American Heritage Month, National Craft Month, National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month, National Nutrition Month, Music in our Schools Month, and more.
In Newport, March is Newport Irish Heritage Month, and the 46th Annual Newport Irish Heritage Month kicks off today!
In an interview this week with What’sUpNewp, Deanna J. Conheeny, President of the Board of Directors for the Museum of Newport Irish History, spoke about the importance of this annual celebration to the community. Story - > 4Qs with Deanna J. Conheeny: President of the Board of Directors for the Museum of Newport Irish History on 46th Annual Newport Irish Heritage Month
📺 Fresh off a snow day, there will be plenty to talk to Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain about when she joins us for her monthly live virtual video conversation today at 2 pm. What questions do you have for the superintendent?
Read More/Watch - > Newport School Superintendent will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on March 1
🦞 Flo’s in Middletown will open for the 2023 season on Thursday, March 9. They will be open Thursday through Sunday from 11 am to 9 m. Topside Raw Bar will be open on Fridays from 4 pm to 10 pm and on Saturdays and Sundays from 12 pm to 10 pm.
🏇 Newport Polo has published its 2023 Season Schedule. Opening Day of the 2023 Newport International Polo Series will see the 37th nation debut with USA vs. Ukraine on Saturday, June 3.
🐶 Our friends at Potter League for Animals and Rejects Beer Co. have this fun event, Stouts & Snouts, happening on Saturday! Don’t miss the fun!
What’s Up Today
☀️ Weather
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 42. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Tonight: Rain likely, mainly after 5 am. Patchy fog after 4 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low of around 37. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast
List: Cancellations, closures, and delays | Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map
🛥️ Marine Forecast
Today: NNW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SE wind 5 to 9 kt. Rain is likely, mainly after 5 am. Patchy fog after 4 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 40°F.
🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:19 am | Sunset: 5:35 pm | 11 hours and 15 minutes of sun.
High tide at 3:15 am & 3:38 pm | Low tide at 10:10 am & 8:58 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 9 days, 66% lighting.
🎭 Things To Do
12 pm to 2 pm: St. Mary’s Church Open
3 pm to 8 pm: Flight Night Wednesdays at Newport Vineyards
4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
6 pm: Hibernian of the Year Dinner at Ancient Order of Hibernian Hall
6 pm: The Chosen; Season 3 at The Zabriskie Memorial Church
7 pm to 9 pm: Mighty Squirrel Launch Party at Pour Judgement
🎶 Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Turn Every Page: The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb at 4:30 pm, All Quiet On The Western Front with Charter Books at 7:30 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
🏛️ City & Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Town Council at 10 am
Little Compton: Little Compton Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 7 pm
Middletown: Middletown School Building Committee at 5 pm
Newport: Newport Beach Commission at 5 pm, Newport School Committee – Policy Subcommittee at 5:30 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth Technical Review Committee at 10 am, Portsmouth Harbor Commission at 7 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
🆕 The Latest
4Qs with Deanna J. Conheeny: President of the Board of Directors for the Museum of Newport Irish History on 46th Annual Newport Irish Heritage Month
Museum of Newport Irish History Leads Effort to Keep Irish Traditions Alive
Adoptable Dog of the Week: Gideon
“Gideon may be a whole lot of fun to look at – just check out that overbite, but he’s even more fun to play with.”
The Ocean Race: GUYOT environnement – Team Europe will suspend racing and return to Cape Town
After a discussion with the design and technical team, the team came to the conclusion that it was a hull sandwich failure.
McAvoy scores in OT, Bruins beat Flames for 8th win a row
Charlie McAvoy scored at 4:55 of overtime to give the Boston a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night, extending the NHL-leading Bruins’ winning streak to eight games.
Feierbergs’ buzzer-beater gets Maine past Bryant 66-64
Gedi Juozapaitis scored 19 points, Kristians Feierbergs made a putback at the buzzer and Maine beat Bryant 66-64 on Tuesday night.
How lifetime emissions of different energy sources stack up
Rocket Solar analyzed data from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory to see how greenhouse gas emissions differ among energy sources throughout their life cycle.
Opinion – The Road to Awesome: A vision for a truly public RI transit system
By Meghan Kallman, a Democrat representing District 15 (Pawtucket, Providence) in the Rhode Island Senate.
Newport School Superintendent will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on March 1
Coming up on Wednesday, March 1 at 2 pm.
Rhode Island PBS will host its ‘Uncorked! A Food & Wine Event’ at WaterFire Arts Center on April 21
PBS Chef, Ming Tsai, will join as celebrity guest
How women’s rights in the US have been eroded since the last time we celebrated women’s history month
Stacker looked at some of the most significant ways women’s rights in the context of mental and physical health in the US have been eroded since last women’s history month.
Here’s where every state stands on math and reading proficiency amid 20-year lows
To put the 20-year math and reading lows into context, HeyTutor analyzed the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress data from the DOE’s National Center for Education Statistics.
❤️ Recent Local Obituaries
Beverly R. St. Pierre
December 01, 1929 – February 22, 2023
📖 Further Reading
East Bay: Landmark deal for Little Compton Housing Trust
RI Monthly: Rhode Island Craft Beer Week Is Back, and We Have the Details