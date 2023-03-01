Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, March 1. Today’s newsletter is 1,221 words - approximately a 6-minute read.

🇮🇪 In the United States, March is National Women’s History Month, Irish-American Heritage Month, National Craft Month, National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month, National Nutrition Month, Music in our Schools Month, and more.

In Newport, March is Newport Irish Heritage Month, and the 46th Annual Newport Irish Heritage Month kicks off today!

In an interview this week with What’sUpNewp, Deanna J. Conheeny, President of the Board of Directors for the Museum of Newport Irish History, spoke about the importance of this annual celebration to the community. Story - > 4Qs with Deanna J. Conheeny: President of the Board of Directors for the Museum of Newport Irish History on 46th Annual Newport Irish Heritage Month

📺 Fresh off a snow day, there will be plenty to talk to Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain about when she joins us for her monthly live virtual video conversation today at 2 pm. What questions do you have for the superintendent?

Read More/Watch - > Newport School Superintendent will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on March 1

🦞 Flo’s in Middletown will open for the 2023 season on Thursday, March 9. They will be open Thursday through Sunday from 11 am to 9 m. Topside Raw Bar will be open on Fridays from 4 pm to 10 pm and on Saturdays and Sundays from 12 pm to 10 pm.

🏇 Newport Polo has published its 2023 Season Schedule. Opening Day of the 2023 Newport International Polo Series will see the 37th nation debut with USA vs. Ukraine on Saturday, June 3.

🐶 Our friends at Potter League for Animals and Rejects Beer Co. have this fun event, Stouts & Snouts, happening on Saturday! Don’t miss the fun!

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Today: NNW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SE wind 5 to 9 kt. Rain is likely, mainly after 5 am. Patchy fog after 4 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 40°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:19 am | Sunset: 5:35 pm | 11 hours and 15 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:15 am & 3:38 pm | Low tide at 10:10 am & 8:58 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 9 days, 66% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Turn Every Page: The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb at 4:30 pm, All Quiet On The Western Front with Charter Books at 7:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

🏛️ City & Government

🆕 The Latest

❤️ Recent Local Obituaries

📈 Popular Stories Right Now

📖 Further Reading

