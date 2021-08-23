43,216 National Grid customers remain without power across Rhode Island
Tropical Storm Henri: Reader-submitted photos
Good Morning,
As of 6:30 am, 43,216 National Grid customers remain without power across Rhode Island. Among those are 64 in Newport, 81 in Middletown, 8 in Portsmouth, 11 in Tiverton, 880 in Jamestown, and 15 in Little Compton. National Grid’s website states that the estimated restoration for these customers is Wednesday at 11 am. For updates and more information, visit the National Grid Power Outage Map at https://outagemap.ri.nationalgridus.com/
As of 5 pm last night, approximately 72,600 customers in Rhode Island and 8,500 in Massachusetts were without power. The hardest-hit communities in Rhode Island include South Kingstown, Narragansett, Westerly, Jamestown, Charlestown, and North Kingstown. Read More
Following a brief closure and restrictions due to high winds, all local bridges have reopened to all traffic. Rhode Island’s highways have also reopened to tractor-trailer trucks and motorcycles.
We asked readers to submit photos from Tropical Storm Henri. See our reader-submitted photo gallery here.
What’s Up Today
Weather Forecast
Today - A chance of showers, mainly after 5 pm. Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind around 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Tonight - Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 am, then a slight chance of showers between 2 am and 3 am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Patchy fog after 10 pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 11 to 14 mph becoming west after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Marine Forecast
Today - S wind around 9 kt. A chance of showers, mainly after 5 pm. Patchy fog before 8 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - S wind 10 to 12 kt becoming WSW after midnight. Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 2 am, then a slight chance of showers between 2 am and 3 am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Patchy fog after 10 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 73°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:02 am | Sunset: 7:32 pm | 13 hours & 30 minutes of sun.
High tide at 9:08 am & 9:31 pm | Low tide at 2:44 am & 2:43 pm.
Moon: Full Moon, 15.2 days, 100% lighting.
Things To Do
10:45 am - Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
3 pm to 6:30 pm - Jamestown Farmers Market at Jamestown Recreation Center
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Never Gonna Snow Again, Charlatan, Of Animals And Men
Landing – Jay Parker at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
One Pelham East – Bruce Jacques from 10 pm to 1 am
City & Government
5:30 pm - Tiverton Wastewater District
6 pm - Middletown Planning Board
6:30 pm - Newport Zoning Board of Review
7 pm - Tiverton Town Council
