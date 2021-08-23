Good Morning,

As of 6:30 am, 43,216 National Grid customers remain without power across Rhode Island. Among those are 64 in Newport, 81 in Middletown, 8 in Portsmouth, 11 in Tiverton, 880 in Jamestown, and 15 in Little Compton. National Grid’s website states that the estimated restoration for these customers is Wednesday at 11 am. For updates and more information, visit the National Grid Power Outage Map at https://outagemap.ri.nationalgridus.com/

As of 5 pm last night, approximately 72,600 customers in Rhode Island and 8,500 in Massachusetts were without power. The hardest-hit communities in Rhode Island include South Kingstown, Narragansett, Westerly, Jamestown, Charlestown, and North Kingstown. Read More

Following a brief closure and restrictions due to high winds, all local bridges have reopened to all traffic. Rhode Island’s highways have also reopened to tractor-trailer trucks and motorcycles.

We asked readers to submit photos from Tropical Storm Henri. See our reader-submitted photo gallery here.

What’s Up Today

Weather Forecast

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Flood Watch until August 23, 08:00 PM EDT

Today - A chance of showers, mainly after 5 pm. Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind around 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Tonight - Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 am, then a slight chance of showers between 2 am and 3 am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Patchy fog after 10 pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 11 to 14 mph becoming west after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Marine Forecast

Today - S wind around 9 kt. A chance of showers, mainly after 5 pm. Patchy fog before 8 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - S wind 10 to 12 kt becoming WSW after midnight. Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 2 am, then a slight chance of showers between 2 am and 3 am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Patchy fog after 10 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 73°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:02 am | Sunset: 7:32 pm | 13 hours & 30 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:08 am & 9:31 pm | Low tide at 2:44 am & 2:43 pm.

Moon: Full Moon, 15.2 days, 100% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Never Gonna Snow Again, Charlatan, Of Animals And Men

Landing – Jay Parker at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm

One Pelham East – Bruce Jacques from 10 pm to 1 am

City & Government

The Latest from What’s Up Newp

On This Day In Newport History: August 23, 2000 – Newport’s Richard Hatch Wins Survivor

Tropical Storm Henri: Reader-submitted photos

National Grid responding to Henri – Restoring power to 72,000+ customers

VIDEO: Governor McKee hosts briefing to provide the latest updates on Henri

Got Henri photos? Send us your storm pics by 8PM Sunday

Pell Bridge, Jamestown Verrazanno Bridge, Mount Hope Bridge reopened to all traffic (Updated)

Newport County’s best live webcams, beach cams, and surf cams

Recent Local Obituaries

ICYMI: Popular on WUN Right Now

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

We’ll See You Out There