Good Morning! Today is Friday, March 3. Today’s newsletter is 1,404 words - approximately a 7-minute read.

🍻 Rhode Island Craft Week returns today and runs through March 12. The week celebrates RI’s beer manufacturers and features events scheduled at your favorite Rhode Island bars, restaurants, and package stores, as well as on-premise at RI’s 35+ breweries/brewpubs.

To learn more about the festivities, we recently spoke with Matt Gray, President of the RI Brewers Guild and owner and co-founder of Ragged Island Brewing in Portsmouth.

✨ Maria Spacagna, born in Providence, and a guest artist at the world’s most prestigious opera houses, including the Metropolitan Opera, has carved out a career that has certainly distinguished herself among Rhode Island’s most accomplished women. Read More - Women’s History Month: Opera Singer Maria Spacagna

♀️ The Rhode Island General Assembly will celebrate International Women's Day next week with an event on Tuesday, March 7, at 1 p.m. in the State Room on the second floor of the State House honoring Rhode Island nurses and nurse educators.

🗓️ Senator Linda Ujifusa (Dist. 11), Representative Michelle McGaw (Dist. 71), and Representative Terri Cortvriend (Dist. 72) invite their constituents to a Meet-Up on Thursday, March 16, 2023, 8-10 am, at Foodworks Restaurant. Drop by to discuss your concerns, for casual conversation, or to just say "hi."

⚠️ The Middletown Police Department is warning residents and businesspeople to be sure of who they're giving their money to in the wake of a recent scam involving a company named Elite Sports Promos.

🎤 The Gilded Age will be explored in depth during The Preservation Society of Newport County’s six-part lecture series, “The Gilded Age Years: Transforming America.” Each presentation will focus on a different aspect of life and culture: migration, technology and mass production; the communications revolution; the emergence of leisure travel and vacation resorts; political and social reforms; the emergence of the skyscraper and other changes in architecture; and the lives of everyday Americans.

🇮🇪 Join What’sUpNewp one week from today (Friday, March 10) at Midtown Oyster Bar for our 6th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade Day Celebration! Once again, the celebration features a performance by the Ancient Order of Hibernian’s (AOH) Pipes & Drums and AOH Men’s Singers.

😉 A few important upcoming dates;

March 9 - Flo’s in Middletown opens for the season

March 11 - Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

March 12 - Daylight Savings Time starts

March 20 - First Day of Spring

April 1 - Frosty Freez opens for the season

April 1 - 30 - Newport Daffodil Days

Have a great Friday,

~ Ryan

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 42. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tonight: Snow, possibly mixed with rain and sleet, becoming all rain after 4am. Patchy fog after 1am. Low around 35. Breezy, with a southeast wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation expected.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast

List: Cancellations, closures, and delays | Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Gale Warning in effect from March 4, 01:00 AM EST until March 4, 01:00 PM EST

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: NNW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: ESE wind 7 to 12 kt increasing to 15 to 20 kt. Winds could gust as high as 32 kt. Snow, possibly mixed with rain and sleet, becoming all rain after 4am. Patchy fog after 1am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 41°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:16 am | Sunset: 5:37 pm | 11 hours and 21 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:19 am & 5:30 pm | Low tide at 11:25 am & 10:52 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 10.8 days, 83% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Ave Duo at 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: 2023 Oscar Nominated Short Films: Animated at 2 pm, 2023 Oscar Nominated Short Films: Live Action at 4 pm, RRR at 7 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm

Localz: John Erikson at 6 pm

Narragansett Cafe: The Copacetics from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Sugarbabies from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ Nook at 11:30 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Brian Falm from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling pianos with Sean Rainey & Jim Hitte from 8 pm to 11 pm

🏛️ City & Government

Tiverton: Tiverton School Committee Policy Sub Committee at 4 pm

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

We published 26 stories yesterday on WhatsUpNewp.com; here’s a look at the latest since our last newsletter.

🆕 The Latest

“This is Bumper, and he’s a mighty handsome man! He has the markings of an exotic wild cat, but he’s a pure domestic love”

“The Gilded Age Years: Transforming America” will be presented over six Thursdays, April 13 through June 15, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., live at the Great Hall of The Breakers and via Zoom video conference.

By Sean O’Connor, Chair, Newport Energy & Environment Commission.

Maria Spacagna, born in Providence, and a guest artist at the world’s most prestigious opera houses, including the Metropolitan Opera, has carved out a career that has certainly distinguished herself among Rhode Island’s most accomplished women.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists just a few hours after signing a new contract and the surging Boston Bruins became the fastest team in NHL history to reach 100 points by beating the Buffalo Sabres 7-1 on Thursday night.

The blood supply currently stands at a level of 1-2 days, Type O and Platelets are less than a day’s supply.

Stacker compiled a list of the most iconic concerts from each of the last 63 years, using a variety of sources, including setlist.fm, Billboard magazine, Rolling Stone magazine, and Spin magazine.

Federal officials have begun investigating a close call between planes in Boston, and they provided new details Thursday about a harrowing incident at an airport in Texas.

❤️ Recent Local Obituaries

Margot Sullivan Grosvenor

Sharon Lee Parker-Andrade

Charles E. Shaffer

