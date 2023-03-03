2nd Annual Rhode Island Craft Beer Week kicks off today | The Gilded Age Years: Transforming America
Plus: Rhode Island Blood Center declares Blood Emergency | Adoptable Cat of the Week: Bumper
Good Morning! Today is Friday, March 3. Today’s newsletter is 1,404 words - approximately a 7-minute read.
🍻 Rhode Island Craft Week returns today and runs through March 12. The week celebrates RI’s beer manufacturers and features events scheduled at your favorite Rhode Island bars, restaurants, and package stores, as well as on-premise at RI’s 35+ breweries/brewpubs.
To learn more about the festivities, we recently spoke with Matt Gray, President of the RI Brewers Guild and owner and co-founder of Ragged Island Brewing in Portsmouth.
✨ Maria Spacagna, born in Providence, and a guest artist at the world’s most prestigious opera houses, including the Metropolitan Opera, has carved out a career that has certainly distinguished herself among Rhode Island’s most accomplished women. Read More - Women’s History Month: Opera Singer Maria Spacagna
♀️ The Rhode Island General Assembly will celebrate International Women's Day next week with an event on Tuesday, March 7, at 1 p.m. in the State Room on the second floor of the State House honoring Rhode Island nurses and nurse educators.
🗓️ Senator Linda Ujifusa (Dist. 11), Representative Michelle McGaw (Dist. 71), and Representative Terri Cortvriend (Dist. 72) invite their constituents to a Meet-Up on Thursday, March 16, 2023, 8-10 am, at Foodworks Restaurant. Drop by to discuss your concerns, for casual conversation, or to just say "hi."
⚠️ The Middletown Police Department is warning residents and businesspeople to be sure of who they're giving their money to in the wake of a recent scam involving a company named Elite Sports Promos.
🎤 The Gilded Age will be explored in depth during The Preservation Society of Newport County’s six-part lecture series, “The Gilded Age Years: Transforming America.” Each presentation will focus on a different aspect of life and culture: migration, technology and mass production; the communications revolution; the emergence of leisure travel and vacation resorts; political and social reforms; the emergence of the skyscraper and other changes in architecture; and the lives of everyday Americans.
🇮🇪 Join What’sUpNewp one week from today (Friday, March 10) at Midtown Oyster Bar for our 6th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade Day Celebration! Once again, the celebration features a performance by the Ancient Order of Hibernian’s (AOH) Pipes & Drums and AOH Men’s Singers.
😉 A few important upcoming dates;
March 9 - Flo’s in Middletown opens for the season
March 11 - Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade
March 12 - Daylight Savings Time starts
March 20 - First Day of Spring
April 1 - Frosty Freez opens for the season
April 1 - 30 - Newport Daffodil Days
Have a great Friday,
~ Ryan
What’s Up Today
☀️ Weather
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 42. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Tonight: Snow, possibly mixed with rain and sleet, becoming all rain after 4am. Patchy fog after 1am. Low around 35. Breezy, with a southeast wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation expected.
🛥️ Marine Forecast
Gale Warning in effect from March 4, 01:00 AM EST until March 4, 01:00 PM EST
Today: NNW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: ESE wind 7 to 12 kt increasing to 15 to 20 kt. Winds could gust as high as 32 kt. Snow, possibly mixed with rain and sleet, becoming all rain after 4am. Patchy fog after 1am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 41°F.
🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:16 am | Sunset: 5:37 pm | 11 hours and 21 minutes of sun.
High tide at 5:19 am & 5:30 pm | Low tide at 11:25 am & 10:52 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 10.8 days, 83% lighting.
🎭 Things To Do
11 am to 8 pm: Blind Beer Tasting at Newport Vineyards
7:30 pm: FirstWorks presents The Wondertwins at Providence G
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
🎶 Entertainment
Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Ave Duo at 6 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: 2023 Oscar Nominated Short Films: Animated at 2 pm, 2023 Oscar Nominated Short Films: Live Action at 4 pm, RRR at 7 pm
La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Localz: John Erikson at 6 pm
Narragansett Cafe: The Copacetics from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 9 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
One Pelham East: Sugarbabies from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ Nook at 11:30 pm
Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Reef: Brian Falm from 7 pm to 10 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling pianos with Sean Rainey & Jim Hitte from 8 pm to 11 pm
🏛️ City & Government
Tiverton: Tiverton School Committee Policy Sub Committee at 4 pm
On WhatsUpNewp.com
We published 26 stories yesterday on WhatsUpNewp.com; here’s a look at the latest since our last newsletter.
🆕 The Latest
Adoptable Cat of the Week: Bumper
“This is Bumper, and he’s a mighty handsome man! He has the markings of an exotic wild cat, but he’s a pure domestic love”
Preservation Society to host six-part lecture series, ‘The Gilded Age Years: Transforming America’
“The Gilded Age Years: Transforming America” will be presented over six Thursdays, April 13 through June 15, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., live at the Great Hall of The Breakers and via Zoom video conference.
Letter to the Editor: A few exciting and positive aspects of the Newport Community Electricity Program
By Sean O’Connor, Chair, Newport Energy & Environment Commission.
Women’s History Month: Opera Singer Maria Spacagna
Maria Spacagna, born in Providence, and a guest artist at the world’s most prestigious opera houses, including the Metropolitan Opera, has carved out a career that has certainly distinguished herself among Rhode Island’s most accomplished women.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Bruins rout Sabres 7-1, become fastest team to 100 points
David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists just a few hours after signing a new contract and the surging Boston Bruins became the fastest team in NHL history to reach 100 points by beating the Buffalo Sabres 7-1 on Thursday night.
Rhode Island Blood Center declares Blood Emergency after snowstorm results in nearly 100 missed donations
The blood supply currently stands at a level of 1-2 days, Type O and Platelets are less than a day’s supply.
Here’s what iconic concert took place the year you graduated high school
Stacker compiled a list of the most iconic concerts from each of the last 63 years, using a variety of sources, including setlist.fm, Billboard magazine, Rolling Stone magazine, and Spin magazine.
Close call, turbulent flight add to aviation safety concerns
Federal officials have begun investigating a close call between planes in Boston, and they provided new details Thursday about a harrowing incident at an airport in Texas.
Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade: Here's what's happening at bars and restaurants
Rhode Island Energy customers To see a drop in electricity supply prices starting April 1
General Assembly: Speaker Shekarchi announces 14-bill package of housing legislation
Salve Today: Salve Success: Caitlin Poplawski '09 becomes Newport police department's first LGBTQ+ liaison
