27th Annual Salem Scare Fest comes to Washington Square

Good Morning,

⚓️ Washington Square has been transformed into Salem, MA for Hocus Pocus 2. Keep an eye on our photos and videos from the scene on our Instagram Page.

⚓️WUN contributor Jay Flanders is back with another delicious recipe for you all - this time a perfect dish for those cold, winter months.

Full Story - Tiny Kitchen Magic: Tomato and Red Pepper Stewed Fish with Brown Rice

⚓️ WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with some thoughts on healthcare professionals and vaccinations.

Story - Just My Opinion: The dilemma – healthcare professionals and vaccinations

⚓️ Reminder: West Marlborough Street will be closed to traffic, from America’s Cup Avenue to Thames Street, beginning on Monday, Nov. 8th until Friday, Dec. 3rd, as crews work to repair and improve a storm drain.

Read More - City of Newport: West Marlborough Street will be closed to traffic from Nov. 8 – Dec. 3

⚓️ Friday, November 5th saw a nice turnout at the Narrows Center for the Arts in Fall River, where The Fixx put on a strong show for a near-capacity crowd.

Read More - Concert Recap and Photos: The Fixx rocks the Narrows Center (November 5, 2021)

⚓️ WUN Contributor Thom Cahir is here with our latest movie review, Eternals.

Read More - What’s Up at the Movies: We review “Eternals”

⚓️ When it’s cold in Newport, sometimes you just need to go somewhere cozy. Whether you’re catching up with old friends during a holiday break, enjoying dinner out with visiting family members, or going on a date, you need a place to go with a warm ambiance, comforting food, seasonal drinks, and, preferably, a fireplace. Luckily, Newport has an excellent selection to choose from. Upscale or casual, dinner or drinks, here’s our list of 10 coziest spots to go this winter.

Read More - 12 cozy places to eat and drink in Newport

The Sanderson sisters home has popped up in Washington Square.

Weather Forecast

Today - Sunny, with a high near 60. North wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tonight - Clear, with a low around 45. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tomorrow - Sunny, with a high near 63. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tomorrow Night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. North wind 3 to 5 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today - NNE wind 8 to 11 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - NNE wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the evening. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 58°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:26 am | Sunset: 4:32 pm | 10 hours & 6 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:11 am & 10:40 pm | Low tide at 2:57 am & 4:04 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 3.5 days, 13% lighting.

Things To Do

Newport Restaurant Week throughout Newport and Bristol counties

Festive Igloo Pop-Up at Gurney’s

For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.

Live Music & Entertainment

Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

