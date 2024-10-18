Good Morning. It’s Friday, October 18, and we’re covering Rhode Island’s early voting turnout, Tiverton’s Thursday soccer match, traffic on Spring Street, Newport City Council’s upcoming meeting, and more.

👋 First time reading this newsletter? Welcome! Join more than 17,000 who wake up to us daily. Sign up here.

🙏 Fall Supporter Drive: 68 of you have become supporters this month; thank you! We need just 32 more supporters to end this drive. If you’re among the 16,000+ subscribers who receive this newsletter for free daily, please consider the news, information, and value we provide daily and consider becoming a Supporter today.

I Value What'sUpNewp

What’s Up Today

🚢 Cruise Ship: The 593-foot Insignia, which can host 670 guests, is scheduled to visit Newport today.

⛅ Weather: Sunny, with a high near 60°F. North wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

⚓ Marine: N wind 13 to 15 kt, with gusts as high as 24 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

🌘 Sun, Moon, & Tide: The sun will rise at 7:01 am, and sunset will be at 5:59 pm. The first low tide was at 1:52 am, and the next low tide will be at 2:54 pm. The first high tide will be at 8:51 am and the next at 9:16 pm. The lunar phase is a Full Moon.

📚 To Do Today: Mosaic at Newport Elks, Pay No Heed at Redwood Library, D.L. Houpt at Charter Books, Anton Mejias at Newport Classical, Hocus Pocus at The JPT, and much more. Here’s the rundown of events, listings, and meetings happening today.

Community Calendar

The Starting Line

🗳️ Rhode Island Turning Out To Vote

Newport County residents are turning out in significant numbers for early voting in the 2024 General Election, with more than 2,400 ballots already cast.

According to the R.I. Voter Turnout Tracker, 18,444 R.I. residents have already voted by mail ballot or early in person, representing a 2.3% voter turnout thus far.

Newport County has seen 2,462 early voters, with 310 voting by mail ballot and 2,152 voting early in person. [WUN]

⚽ Tiverton Girls Soccer shines on Senior Night

The Tiverton High School girls soccer team gave their seniors a night to remember, crushing Central Falls 8-0 on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Before the game, the team honored six seniors: Emma Committo, Juleighani Soto, Sofia Borges, Jenna DelDeo, Elyse Meyers, and Never Carmichael. What’sUpNewp photographer Justin Walker was there to capture the excitement. [WUN]

Credit: Justin Walker/What’sUpNewp

What’s Up in Newp

⛔ Traffic Alert: Spring Street near Trinity Church and Mill Street will be closed to traffic today. Newport Police will be on-site to assist with traffic flow. [City of Newport FB]

🌎 ecoRI News hosted a public discussion Wednesday evening at Innovate Newport billed as “Setting the Record Straight on Offshore Wind.” [ecoRI News]

🐘 The Newport City Council will convene for its next meeting on October 23 in the Pell Elementary School cafeteria. The agenda covers various topics, from renewing liquor licenses to accepting Leela the Elephant. [WUN]

⛵ The National Sailing Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for its Class of 2025 until December 31, 2024. [WUN]

♻️ R.I. residents can safely dispose of household hazardous waste at a collection event, Eco-Depot, at Easton’s Beach. Booking an appointment is required. [WUN]

🎬 The Heart of The Game, Nightmare at Nana’s, and The Gilded Age are among the shows and movies currently casting across Rhode Island. [WUN]

🎥 Speaking of The Gilded Age, the HBO original series will film scenes in Ochre Court next week. The general public/visitors will not be allowed to visit the set.

“We’re looking forward to seeing our beloved Ochre Court on the screen next season. We know that there will be some inconveniences to our community due to some short-term street closures, for which we apologize in advance,” Julie Miller, Public Relations Manager for Salve Regina University, tells What’sUpNewp.

🎤 Speaking of Salve, some of their faculty is showcasing their research in its McKillop Library lecture series. [SALVEtoday]

🗒️ How does art inspire poetry? How can words help us see? These are the questions award-winning poet and writer Michael Klein will delve into during a one-day workshop at the Jamestown Arts Center on Saturday, November 23. [WUN]

🚓 Four individuals were taken into custody by Newport Police on various charges on Wednesday. [WUN]

🚨 A woman who died after a stabbing and shooting at a home in Fall River has been identified as Remy Aull, 42, a pilates instructor at Aull Pilates & Movement Studio in Middletown. [WCVB]

🚨 Two NUWC Division Newport engineers recently received awards from the International System Safety Society. [DVIDS]

✍️ William Gauch of Middletown pens a letter to the editor asking, “What choice do we want to make?” [WUN]

✍️ Linda Iribarren of Newport weighs in on the Newport School Committee race with an endorsement for Beth Cullen. [WUN]

🕊️ Local Obituaries: Eleanor Marie (Camara) Borges

Extra! Extra!

🏈 The skidding New England Patriots will travel across the pond to play the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday. [WUN]

💂 The Patriots will train today at the exclusive Harrow School, whose most famous alumni is Winston Churchill. [WUN]

📰 The federal agency that suspended the Vineyard Wind project following the July 13 blade failure is now requiring the company to complete a new study evaluating the "environmental harm" caused by the incident. [Nantucket Current]

✂️ Federal, state, and local leaders joined the Quonset Development Corporation on Thursday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the Port of Davisville’s Pier 1 South reopening after 19 months of construction. [WUN]

📉 The Rhode Island Coalition for Children and Families released a comprehensive policy brief highlighting “the urgent challenges facing the state’s children’s behavioral health system.” [WUN]

🌊 Some cities are building massive gates and barriers to counter the flood risk from estuary urbanization. But putting nature to work in a big way might be more effective. [WUN]

⚠️ Due to potential Listeria contamination, RIDOH has expanded its recall of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products, originally announced on October 9. [WUN]

🗳️ A U.R.I. opinion poll released on Tuesday finds agreement across party affiliations on election integrity issues, trust in election officials, and concerns about election-related violence – while seeing a divide in worries over voter fraud. [Rhody Today]

ICYMI + Planning Ahead

🐶 What’s Up This Weekend: Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival, Pell Bridge Run, Heart & Sole Walk For Animals, Mosaic, and more.[WUN]

🩰 Newport Contemporary Ballet will present “Mosaic” at the Elks Lodge in Newport this weekend. [WUN]

🎞️ The JPT celebrates Halloween with a series of films and special events. [WUN]

🏃 The Citizens Pell Bridge Run returns on Sunday. Motorists should expect delays due to brief road closures. [WUN]

🆓 Newport in Bloom is giving away 30,000 free daffodil bulbs on Oct. 20. [WUN]

🎨 Celebrate Fall with the Jamestown Arts Center during the annual Autumn Arts Open House on Oct. 20. [WUN]

🎻 The Puddingstone Music Series returns on Oct. 20 with the Sheffield Chamber Players at Provence sur Mer. [WUN]

🚰 Water main flushing is planned across Aquidneck Island. [WUN]

🚢 Christie’s Chairman Emeritus Stephen S. Lash will give a talk at the Redwood Library on Oct. 24. [WUN]

🎭 Catch “Meet Me in St. Louis” at the Casino Theatre Oct. 24 - 27. [WUN]

👉 RITBA customer service will be unavailable from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28. [WUN]

📢 Keep in touch. I’d love to hear from you with any questions, feedback, story ideas, or news tips you might have. To do so, hit reply.