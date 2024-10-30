Good Morning. It’s Wednesday, October 30, and today, we’re covering local high school playoff games, a recent Q&A at the International Tennis Hall of Fame with Pat Cash, early voting turnout, and more.

🗓️ Today is the 304th day of the year; 62 days remain in 2024. Along with being a Wednesday, today is National Publicist Day, National Wicked Day, National Candy Corn Day, National Text Your Ex Day, National Checklist Day… and much more!

👋 First time reading this newsletter? Welcome! Join more than 17,000 who wake up to us daily. Sign up here.

📢 Keep in touch. I’d love to hear from you with any questions, feedback, story ideas, or news tips you might have. To do so, hit reply.

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather: A slight chance of showers between 7 am and 8 am. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 67°F. Southwest wind around 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

⚓ Marine: SSE wind around 10 kt, becoming SSW in the morning. A slight chance of showers between 7 am and 8 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

🌒 Sun, Moon, & Tide: Sunrise at 7:15 am, sunset at 5:42 pm. Low tide at 12:16 am & 12:50 pm. High tide at 7:10 am & 7:25 pm. The lunar phase is a Waning Crescent.

⛵ Happening Today: A Rough Point Halloween, Fermentation Class, Lights! Camera! Glamour! and more. For a full rundown of events, live music, entertainment, and public meetings, head here → [WUN]

Community Calendar

🚢 Next up on the cruise ship schedule is the Azamara Journey on November 1 and Insignia on November 7. Those two cruise ships will wrap up the 2024 season.

Local Teams Prevail In Playoffs

What’sUpNewp Photographer Justin Walker covered two local high school playoff games on Tuesday night. Check out the game recaps and photo galleries below.

🏐 Middletown High School’s girls volleyball team is moving on to the next round of playoffs after beating Lincoln 3-1 in Tuesday’s quarterfinals. [WUN]

⚽ The Portsmouth High School boys soccer team kicked off their state championship campaign with a bang, dominating Tolman 4-0 in the preliminary round of the RIIL Boys Soccer State Championship (D.1) Bracket on Tuesday. [WUN]

Credit: Justin Walker/What'sUpNewp

What’s Up Out There

News

📊 Rhode Island’s economy showed mixed performance across key indicators in the third quarter of 2024, according to the Rhode Island Key Performance Indicators Briefing, released today by The Center for Global and Regional Economic Studies at Bryant University and the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council. [WUN]

💰 A long-running investigation found Tuesday that Governor Dan McKee “personally and directly intervened” in the awarding of a multimillion-dollar state contract but that his actions were not criminal. [WUN]

Arts, Culture & Things To Do

🎨 The Newport Art Museum announced on Tuesday the upcoming opening of its new Creative Corner, a designated space within the museum for children and families to engage with and create art in an inclusive and accessible environment. [WUN]

🧙 Newport Restoration Foundation will host its inaugural “A Rough Point Halloween” at Rough Point tonight. [WUN]

🎞️ The Tiverton Public Library and Tiverton Senior Center will host a free screening of the award-winning documentary “Cycle of Memory” on Friday, Nov. 8. [WUN]

🎄 Newport Mansions are offering holiday decorating tours and workshops during this upcoming holiday season. [WUN]

🎃 On tap this week/weekend: Newport Restaurant Week, Halloween happenings, Juston McKinney, Greenvale’s Harvest Festival, and more. Here’s a full rundown of all the events, entertainment, and happenings this week/weekend → [WUN].

Business & Nonprofit

👉 On November 2 and 3, the Newport Historical Society will host its first-ever Members Weekend to thank and celebrate its most engaged supporters. [WUN]

🕯️ A special candlelight concert is set for Nov. 16, at St. George’s School Chapel. The event marks 100 years since composer Gabriel Fauré’s death and aims to raise money for international humanitarian aid, with a focus on war relief. [WUN]

City & Government

🏆 R.I. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Louis P. DiPalma was recently honored with the Audubon Society of Rhode Island’s 2024 Legislative Leadership Award, in recognition of his work championing environmental protection legislation. [WUN]

🌊 Rep. Alex S. Finkelman (D-Dist. 74, Jamestown, Middletown) has been appointed to serve on the Special Commission to Make a Comprehensive Study and Provide Recommendations for Remedies to the Erosion of Rhode Island Beaches. [General Assembly]

Election

🗳️ More than 15,000 Newport County voters have already voted in the General Election, 16.7% of voters statewide. [WUN]

🗳️ Voting in Rhode Island

To be counted, all mail ballots must be received by the Board of Elections by 8 pm on Election Day, November 5.

For those planning to vote on Election Day, polls will be open from 7 am to 8 pm across Newport County and the rest of Rhode Island.

Visit vote.ri.gov for more information about voting in Rhode Island, to view your sample ballot, or to find your polling place.

Environment & Health

🆕 The U.S. government chose winning bids Tuesday to develop wind power off New England in the first commercial sale for floating offshore wind on the Atlantic coast. [WUN]

⏹️ The U.S offshore wind energy industry says it needs to fight back against disinformation being spread by opponents of wind farms.

During the first day of a national offshore wind conference Tuesday in New Jersey, which has become ground zero for vocal, well-organized opposition to such projects, numerous industry officials said they are in a difficult battle against deliberate falsehoods.

J. Timmons Roberts, a Brown University researcher who has studied offshore wind opposition groups, said the dynamic has shifted from denying climate change to trying to discredit solutions to it. [WUN]

Food & Drink

🍽️ Newport and Bristol Counties will once again celebrate their dynamic food scene during the 18th annual Newport Restaurant Week, taking place November 1- 10. [WUN]

Opinion

✍️ In a Letter To The Editor, Tara Higgins, Chair of the Newport Republican City Committee, endorses David Quiroa for Senate District 13. [WUN]

⚠️ Reminder: Our election-related Letters To The Editor deadline is Friday, November 1 at 5 pm.

Obituaries

🕊️ Louise M. Costley

People & Profiles

📺 Studio10’s Mario Hilario sits down with Daniel Cano Restrepo to learn all about Newport Pride and the fun events they have planned for next weekend. [WJAR]

🎤 Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joins WUN for her monthly one-on-one conversation at 1:30 pm on Wednesday. [WUN] Have a question for Superintendent Jermain? Please leave it in the comments below.

Leave a comment

Real Estate

🏠 Currently, the Newport County real estate market is facing significant challenges due to low inventory. On Monday, only 31 single-family homes were available for sale on Aquidneck Island priced under $1,000,000. This limited supply is insufficient to meet the ongoing demand from buyers eager to enter the market. [WUN]

Sports

🎾 The International Tennis Hall of Fame recently hosted an intimate Q&A with Wimbledon Champion Pat Cash. WUN’s Veronica Bruno was there and shares a recap. [WUN]

🏒 Samuel Ersson stopped 23 shots, Tyson Foerster broke a scoreless tie early in the second period and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Boston Bruins 2-0 on Tuesday night. [WUN]