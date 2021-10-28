14,435 still without power across Rhode Island

Good Morning,

⚓️ There are 14,435 National Grid customers across Rhode Island without power this morning. 1,531 of those are in Newport County.

See More - LIVE BLOG | Rhode Island Power Outage Map

⚓️ There are still a number of cancellations and delays across Rhode Island this morning.

Read More - LIVE BLOG | Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays

⚓️ Due to the storm (and lack of power), our conversations scheduled with Tom Rush and Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain had to be rescheduled.

We’ll chat with Tom Rush this morning at 10 am and Jermain next Wednesday at 1:30 pm.

Watch - Tom Rush joins What’s Up Newp for a live virtual video conversation

Watch - Newport School Superintendent joins What’s Up Newp for a live virtual video conversation

⚓️ Busy Saturday night? If not, there’s a really cool concert happening, and we’ve got a pair of tickets to the show to give away.

Folk/Roots singer-songwriter S.G. Goodman is playing the Casino Theatre at the Tennis Hall of Fame Saturday, October 30th at 8PM. The show is part of the Fall Music Series from Common Fence Music, the award-winning music organization on Aquidneck Island.

Read More - Ticket Giveaway: S.G. Goodman Saturday, Oct. 30th at the Newport Casino

The Latest from What’s Up Newp

Opinion – Rep. Carson: High stakes of appropriate coastal management

Edward King House to serve as a new drop-off site for Meals on Wheels

Newport resident named new VP & Branch Sales Manager at BankNewport’s North Kingstown branch

Ticket Giveaway: S.G. Goodman Saturday, Oct. 30th at the Newport Casino

Nor’easter Update: National Grid responding to power outages

Update: All restrictions lifted on Newport Pell and Jamestown Verrazzano Bridges

Grey Sail Brewing celebrating 10 years

LIVE BLOG | Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays

LIVE BLOG | Rhode Island Power Outage Map

Recent Local Obituaries

Popular on What’s Up Newp Right Now

What’s Up Today

Weather Forecast

Today - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. North wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. North wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tomorrow - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph.

Tomorrow Night - Showers, mainly after 2am. Low around 51. East wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from October 28, 04:03 AM EDT until October 28, 01:00 PM EDT

Today - N wind 12 to 14 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - NNE wind 8 to 10 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:12 am | Sunset: 5:45 pm | 10 hours & 32 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:36 am & 1:46 pm | Low tide at 6:38 am & 8:25 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 21.3 days, 59% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) – Bram Stoker’s Dracula at 7:30 pm

La Forge – Honky Tonk Knights from 7 pm to 9 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm

City & Government

We’ll See You Out There