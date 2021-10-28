14,435 still without power across Rhode Island
Plus: Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays
⚓️ There are 14,435 National Grid customers across Rhode Island without power this morning. 1,531 of those are in Newport County.
See More - LIVE BLOG | Rhode Island Power Outage Map
⚓️ There are still a number of cancellations and delays across Rhode Island this morning.
Read More - LIVE BLOG | Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays
⚓️ Due to the storm (and lack of power), our conversations scheduled with Tom Rush and Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain had to be rescheduled.
We’ll chat with Tom Rush this morning at 10 am and Jermain next Wednesday at 1:30 pm.
Watch - Tom Rush joins What’s Up Newp for a live virtual video conversation
Watch - Newport School Superintendent joins What’s Up Newp for a live virtual video conversation
⚓️ Busy Saturday night? If not, there’s a really cool concert happening, and we’ve got a pair of tickets to the show to give away.
Folk/Roots singer-songwriter S.G. Goodman is playing the Casino Theatre at the Tennis Hall of Fame Saturday, October 30th at 8PM. The show is part of the Fall Music Series from Common Fence Music, the award-winning music organization on Aquidneck Island.
Read More - Ticket Giveaway: S.G. Goodman Saturday, Oct. 30th at the Newport Casino
Opinion – Rep. Carson: High stakes of appropriate coastal management
Edward King House to serve as a new drop-off site for Meals on Wheels
Newport resident named new VP & Branch Sales Manager at BankNewport’s North Kingstown branch
Nor’easter Update: National Grid responding to power outages
Grey Sail Brewing celebrating 10 years
Recent Local Obituaries
What’s Up Today
Weather Forecast
Today - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. North wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. North wind 9 to 11 mph.
Tomorrow - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph.
Tomorrow Night - Showers, mainly after 2am. Low around 51. East wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Marine Forecast
Small Craft Advisory in effect from October 28, 04:03 AM EDT until October 28, 01:00 PM EDT
Today - N wind 12 to 14 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - NNE wind 8 to 10 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:12 am | Sunset: 5:45 pm | 10 hours & 32 minutes of sun.
High tide at 1:36 am & 1:46 pm | Low tide at 6:38 am & 8:25 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 21.3 days, 59% lighting.
Things To Do
12 pm to 6 pm – Trinity Church Pumpkin Patch open
4 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
5 pm – Valcour: The 1776 Campaign that Saved the Cause of Liberty (virtual)
5 pm – Pumpkins & Pints at Newport Craft
6 pm to 7:30 pm – The Cocktail Club Mixology Class
6 pm – Halloween Dinner & Costume Party! at Caleb & Broad
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) – Bram Stoker’s Dracula at 7:30 pm
La Forge – Honky Tonk Knights from 7 pm to 9 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm
City & Government
3:15 pm – Newport Board of Tax Appeals
5:30 pm – Middletown School Committee
6 pm – Tiverton Harbor Commission
6:30 pm – Portsmouth West Side Development Advisory Committee
